Large hailstones, severe thunderstorms, and “apocalyptic” dust storms struck parts of southeastern Australia as some of the worst flames the region had seen for decades continued to devastate the drought-stricken region.

Canberra was hit by violent hailstorms, in which two tourists were hospitalized with minor injuries and cars and buildings were destroyed. Hailstones and gusts of wind the size of golf balls tore branches from trees and smashed car windows up to 72 miles an hour. Emergency services warned people in the region to “move cars hidden away from trees and power lines”.

Australian with hail in Canberra, Australia on January 19, 2020. (Still image from video via Reuters)

In Queensland, 20,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity when hailstorms howled and flash flooded the state.

Meanwhile, duststorms swept over areas in New South Wales on January 19, leaving red smog clouds on its way back and blocking parts of the sky as it billowed over cities.

Forecaster Abrar Shabren informed ABC News that the wind gusts in Dubbo reached up to approximately 66 miles per hour. “This dust storm was pretty much what we call atmospheric gravitational flow. There they call it a Haboob dust storm, ”he said. “In the past, similar storms hit the coast and limited visibility there.”

Dust storms that smothered Dubbo and other nearby cities are likely to be similar to those in the Middle East, and Shabren said the storms are an ongoing symptom of drought. “In strong winds, the dust is whirled up and lifted up into the atmosphere,” he added.

Jenny Duggan, who lives in Dubbo, informed the news agency that the city was almost immediately covered by darkness. “The dust storm was moving fast and was so dense that it became completely dark in less than a minute and there was no longer any view,” she recalls.

In this picture, published on January 2, 2020, a massive smoke is rising from forest fires in East Gippsland, Victoria. (Dale Appleton / DELWP via AP) This picture from December 31, 2019 shows a horse trying to move away from nearby brush fires in a residential lot near the city of Nowra in the state of New South Wales, Australia. (SAEED KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The crazy weather in parts of Australia continued to be haunted by bushfires, which burned parts of the country, killed hundreds of millions of animals and destroyed more than 2,000 houses. At least 29 people have died since September 2019.

The Meteorology Bureau asked people in southeastern New South Wales, including Sydney, to prepare for the upcoming storm. “Heavy thunderstorms can cause harmful, locally destructive winds, large, potentially huge hailstones, and heavy rainfall that can result in flash floods in the warning area over the next few hours,” the office said.

Path covered with hailstones in Canberra, Australia, on January 19, 2020. (Still image from video via Reuters)

Last week, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepared to complete the AU $ 2 billion ($ 1.37 billion) plan to replenish the wildfire, which was hit by the devastating flames.

Morrison held a bushfire round table in Canberra on January 16 and 17 to outline the next stage of the federal government’s response to those affected, including small businesses and tour operators.

Earlier this month, he said the government would pay “whatever it costs” to recover from the fires. If additional funds were needed, they would be made available, Morrison said.

AFP and Reuters contributed to this report.

