V. Unbeatable was somewhat defeatable, at least in the final in their “America’s Got Talent” season. Now the dance crew from Mumbai, India, is back with “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and will not leave this version without holding a hell fight.

The battle on Monday ended in the best possible way, and the group earned Judge Howie Mandel’s golden buzzer. And boy, did these boys, girls, men (and we think women?) Deserve it.

Watch the video above. They played on “Dhoom Machale Dhoom” by Aditi Singh Sharma.

Also read: The former “AGT” judge Heidi Klum weighs in on the flap over Gabrielle Union Ouster

The antennas, gosh, the antennas. Pretty good use of slow motion here.

Look at the face of Terry Crews. Never mind. Look at everyone’s faces.

Watch Howie explain how he chose a golden buzzer in the video below. As if an explanation was needed.

Also read: NBC chief expects results of the Gabrielle Union ‘AGT’ investigation by the end of January

