advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO – Guard Damion Lee signed a multi-year contract with the Warriors on Wednesday, as expected, as his two-way player period had ended and Golden State wanted to keep him for the rest of the season.

The team also brought Marquese Chriss back as a two-way player after he was given up to make room for Lee’s promotion. When Lee showed up, a spot remained and Chriss came through waivers and was available.

advertisement

The 22-year-old Chriss will say goodbye to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League. He gave the injured Warriors a boost after signing as a free agent in late September. In 37 games with three starts, he averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.7 minutes.

Coach Steve Kerr was asked 124-97 before the home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday whether it surprised him that Chriss remained available.

“It did it. I guess the only thing that may have hurt him in terms of not picking up was the upcoming trade date and the teams wanted to hold on to the squad positions and flexibility. That would be my only guess, but we are the beneficiaries of it, ”said Kerr.

“If everything runs smoothly tomorrow, it would be good to keep it going again and again.”

27-year-old Lee, brother-in-law of Golden State star Stephen Curry, was also a two-way player last season. After all of the Warriors’ injuries this season, he has made valuable minutes and contributions.

He averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists who played 26.8 minutes in 26 games with 13 starts.

GSG

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement