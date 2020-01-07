advertisement

Residents of an Abbotsford neighborhood are not returning their golden moisturizers from the fire.

Between 1995 and 2004, a developer installed 25 gold-plated hydrants as homes went into an Eagle Mountain swing subdivision.

advertisement

However, over the past two decades, moisturizing conditions have worsened brightness, and the gold plate has begun to emerge in “sharp scraps,” according to city staff. The developer had provided two backups, but they were used during hydrant failures.

Hydrants are normally colored every four or five years, and in 2018, the city required a contractor to “prepare and paint” the hydrants to comply with city standards.

But the repurchase was not well received by everyone. More than a dozen residents contacted the city with their concerns.

A council report said that although staffers considered other options “all were found to cost significantly more than the existing city standard and also did not meet the standard [National Fire Protection Association] or city fire service statute” .

Staff say the white and blue hydrators “are easily identifiable and more visual to reach fire teams against gilded fire hydrants.” Abbotsford uses white, though the standard is yellow, the report said. The color of the hydrant tip and the caps illustrates the “available flow” of a hydrant.

Staff say the subdivision agreements do not require the city to maintain the gold plates of hydrants permanently, and that no money was given to secure their replacement.

On Monday, the council agreed with staff’s recommendation to keep hydrators in the area that match those in the rest of the city.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else to report on? Email:

tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement