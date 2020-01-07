advertisement

Prepare to look a lot more by Joaquin Phoenix, well, exactly the same.

The Joker star wore a custom-made Stella McCartney dress – complete with bow tie – the Golden Globes yesterday, and he plans to wear the same suit every single Hollywood awards show this season.

The British designer McCartney unveiled Phoenix – which is expected to be nominated for a number of Gong, an Oscar – is “reduce waste” with the suit sports that they designed in any case in an effort.

media_cameraPrepare to find much more of Joaquin Phoenix in this Stella McCartney tuxedo wear. Image: AFPmedia_cameraThe actor won for his role as a joker in “Joker”. Picture: Getty Images for InStyle

“This man is a winner … custom Stella wears because he chooses to make decisions for the future of the planet,” said McCartney in a statement released to her label Social Media Feeds.

“He also chose the same Tux for the entire season to reduce waste wears. I am proud to join with you their forces. “

McCartney is known for his sustainability awareness and avoids animal products for “vegetarian” materials that do not contain “leather, skin, fur or feathers”.

The 45-year-old Phoenix won for his role as Batman villain the Joker in Joker a Golden Globe for “Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama” and delivered a speech of thanks on Climate Change, veganism and even touching the Australian bushfires.

media_cameraHe is a pioneer for the Oscar, FYI. Image: AFPmedia_cameraWearing Stella McCartney. Image: Getty Images

“It’s really nice that so many people come and also sent to Australia wishes, but we must do more than that ….. we do not have to take private jet to Palm Springs,” Phoenix said the studded with stars audience at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Lifelong vegan Phoenix allegedly used to convince the Hollywood Foreign Press from making this year’s Golden Globes meatless (Phoenix executive a documentary, The Animal people in 2019) and its influence.

media_cameraVegetarian fashion designer Stella McCartney. Picture: Getty Imagesmedia_cameraStella McCartney, center, with Paris 2018. Jacksin and Miley Cyrus at the Met Gala in Picture: Getty Images

Meatime, UK-based McCartney’s clothing, shoes, and accessories still command price tags, though leather is free.

She designed the white halter dress that Meghan Markle wore for her wedding party in 2018.

“I think one of the greatest compliments is when I know that people buy a Falabella bag, a pair of shoes or a synthetic leather skirt and they have no idea that they are not for real leather,” McCartney said in 2017 to Vogue.

“I think it’s going to be really sexy here. Where you don’t just offer an alternative … I’m creating a great product.”

media_cameraJoaquin Phoenix was praised for the fact that he chose sustainability for his fashion selection. Picture: AFP

Its sustainability aware

