This image, published by the Golden Globe Awards, shows a dish of king oyster mushroom scallops on a bed of wild mushroom risotto with roasted Brussels sprouts, prepared by Matthew Morgan, Executive Chef of Beverly Hilton. The dish will be served at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. (Leslie Grow / Golden Globe Awards via AP)

This picture, published by the Golden Globe Awards, shows a chilled golden beet soup prepared by Matthew Morgan, Executive Chef of Beverly Hilton. The dish will be served at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. (Leslie Grow / Golden Globe Awards via AP)

HFPA President Lorenzo Soria speaks at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, December 9, 2019 for nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

By Jonathan Landrum Jr.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Golden Globes, known as the “Party of the Year”, are awarded a meatless menu for the 77th time annually.

Shortly before the show on Sunday, guests receive a 100% vegetable-based meal. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Thursday that the initiative was designed to raise environmental awareness of food consumption and waste.

“If there is a way to save the planet, not to change the world, we may be able to get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the problem of climate change,” said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria , “The food we eat, the way we grow the food, the way we dispose of the food is one of the main reasons for the climate crisis.”

The annual awards ceremony will be broadcast on NBC by The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Soria said there was an initial move to change the menu only two weeks before the show, but the hotel eventually agreed to the new menu.

“People basically said it’s too late, we’re done with all the orders, the holidays and everything,” he said. “But after we started talking and met for a day or two, the hotel fully accepted the change. They started experimenting on how to prepare vegetable meals that were not only their symbolic steps, but also something that guests will enjoy. “

Matthew Morgan, head chef at The Beverly Hilton, initially described the menu change as surprising. But he ultimately understood that it would send a positive message.

“It was a little shocking when it was first mentioned because it was very close to the actual globes and had already chosen a menu,” he said. “But when we thought about it and the message it sent, we were very excited about it. It’s something I’ve got behind. “

The main dishes include oyster mushroom scallops and wild mushroom risotto as well as roasted purple and green Brussels sprouts and carrot fruits. A chilled golden beet soup is served as a starter.

HFPA has partnered with Icelandic Glacial, a naturally alkaline and natural spring water derived from sustainable sources. The water is poured into glass bottles to remove plastic waste in the ballroom and on the red carpet, which is reused at other events throughout the year.

Soria called the food “excellent” after a recent taste test.

Morgan said the move wasn’t too difficult. He said the first course was already vegan and the main course was a vegan alternative that would upgrade the dish to add some “pop and color” to the plate.

