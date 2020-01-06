advertisement

BEVERLY HILLS – If you are in the ballroom at the Golden Globe Awards, you will not be exposed to commercial breaks, you will not hear the beeps of the censor and you will not be required to use a cameraman. Instead, you can move around in the Beverly Hilton ballroom as desired. Stop by the bathroom, smoke on the terrace and in the open bar as often as you like. and rub your elbows on a big screen with celebrities you’re so used to, that even the sight of them doing normal things can seem novel.

Basically, if you’re a guest at the Globes, you can see all the juicy things that aren’t on TV. The following happens when the cameras were not live on Sunday.

Joaquin Phoenix dropped F bombs and an L word

When “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix accepted the Golden Globe as best actor in a drama film, he gave a free speech about admiration and activism, which was interrupted with a word beginning with “f” and spanning at least nine parts of speech is not for broadcasting suitable. But the censorship was a little over the top and not only beeped that word, but also the less explicit words around it. We actually heard the following in the ballroom:

“To my candidates,” said Phoenix, after insisting that acting awards are ridiculous, “we all know that there is no competition. I am inspired by you. I am your (explicit) student.”

And later, after encouraging people to act instead of just talking about the bad things in the world: “Contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat. But the boat is (explosively) rocked.”

He also sent a sweet, gentle message to his partner, Rooney Mara, that might not be heard on TV: “I love you,” Phoenix murmured, pulling coo from the crowd.

Phoenix was ultimately played backstage.

There were lovers, including Taylor Swift

Many stars scribbled on the Golden Globes. Have a nice Sunday evening, right?

When they weren’t looking at each other, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez looked at their respective phones. But when it was time to go, ARod seemed to clear a way for his fiancee and then looked back at JLo and smiled.

When Ellen DeGeneres received the Carol Burnett Award for television contributions, she admitted how coming out had affected her acting career as gay, and joked about how she now has children and a “husband, Mark”. In reality, DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, had been sitting at the table for more than a decade and laughed so hard that she had to wipe a tear from her eye. Ultimately, de Rossi and the rest of the room, including a Reese Witherspoon who raised the roof, gave DeGeneres a standing ovation.

After Taylor Swift presented an award, she returned to her chair, where friend Joe Alwyn greeted her with a smile and open arms. You could almost hear their “Lover” lyrics: “… and I’ll save you a place at every table.”

Other famous couples who stayed close together: Jay-Z and Beyoncé as well as the screenwriter / director couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

Jennifer Aniston had train problems

Wearing a super long dress looks glamorous on red carpet photos, but creates problems when you have to cross a crowded ballroom and climb stairs to get to the bathroom. “Booksmart” star Kaitlyn Dever made things work by picking up her voluminous floral skirt as she left her table. Helen Mirren also skillfully pulled up her purple dress to get across the room. Swift made her dress solo.

Jennifer Aniston was less successful; Her dress almost tripped over passersby. She asked for help: DeGeneres and de Rossi had Aniston’s back – and her black Dior dress – when they all returned to their seats.

Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep had a mission

Mirren and Meryl Streep confidently crossed the Beverly Hilton ballroom and hoped to go outside. But two of the greatest actors of our time are also subject to the “no re-entry” rule. Hotel security told them they couldn’t go and come back, so they stayed.

Other friends in the ballroom: Renee Zellweger and Phoenix hugging; Naomi Watts and her Australian colleague Sarah Snook chatting at the “Succession” table; and Nicole Kidman and Sacha Baron Cohen, who got up to chat during a commercial break. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Chris Evans and “Jojo Rabbit” mastermind Taika Waititi had a discussion that ended with a handshake between Jost and Evans.

Announcers asked the winners not to run long

After the show hit the two-hour mark with more than an hour of content, the speakers used the ad breaks to remind the winners to keep their acceptance speeches in the hope of catching up on some time.

“Please look at the prompt. We are trying to reach everyone, “was the announcement.” Let’s all try to be a team here and end the night in great style. “

Best director winner Sam Mendes confirmed that the teleprompter was pressuring him to make his first speech short because “the countdown was going so fast,” he said to his “1917” table. He got another chance when the drama of World War I won for the best picture.

Tom Hanks easily won the crowd

Tom Hanks had the participants on their feet when he received the Cecil B. DeMille Prize and received a standing ovation with his moving speech about family and hard work.

Charlize Theron, who introduced him, recalled the nervousness of auditioning for the first feature film by Hanks, 1996 “That Thing You Do!” (According to the IMDB, it was the third official loan from the future Oscar winner.)

She seemed less nervous on Sunday. Fluid courage may have helped: The actress was discovered when she wore martini glasses with olives that matched her green and black dress from the bar to her seat at the start of the show.

