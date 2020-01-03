advertisement

The Globes was one of only two awards shows that grew in ratings over the past year

Last year’s Golden Globes, moderated jointly by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, were not an Oscars without a host, but along with the 91st Oscars, they were the only major awards shows that posted profits from key adults year over year 18 -49 demographic. On Sunday you’re up (again), Ricky Gervais.

Globes’ ratings rose 6% last year, less than half the percentage increase (+ 13%) in Oscars. Everything else that amounted to seven other major awards ceremonies was in the red.

That is the bad color.

How did the globes turn against the trend? Well, an NFL playoff game as a direct entry goal isn’t just a good start, it’s literally the best start you can get. The 2019 version of the special aired after NBC’s NFC wild card game when defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles visited the Chicago Bears. The game started at 4:40 p.m. ET, the globes started around 8 / 7c.

There is no better way to stop the bleeding (there is this red color again). This is the current trend of TV ratings. In the previous year, the audience of the Golden Globe Awards had dropped by 11%.

Really, last year’s globes should have done even better. It wasn’t a good show and that’s really good news for Gervais on Sunday.

This weekend, NBC is repeating its planning step and will broadcast the globes to the Seattle Seahawks in the late afternoon in the Philadelphia Eagles NFL playoff game. Last year the Eagles squeaked 16-15 against their opponent: good luck this time when Russell Wilson and the rest of the other birds come to visit. The years 2019 and 2020 were the only two years in Nielsen’s history in which the Golden Globes immediately followed the NFL playoffs. What did it take you so long, NBC?

But will the 77th golden bullets match the upward move from last year’s version? With Gervais and his brand to be seen, it should look like this – even though he may be older and affect viewers more than the main demo.

The nominees themselves will find no favor at the first award ceremony in the new decade. Like last year, there is no “Game of Thrones” on TV this year either. The only nomination is a nod for Best Actor for Kit Harington, and the films are downgraded in terms of consumer. In 2019, “Black Panther”, “A Star Is Born” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” boasted just to name a few box office hits. This year there are more modest nominations for big screens like “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

Below are the key demo ratings and audience ratings for each of the major 2019 award shows. We’ve taken into account the percentage changes from the previous year and ranked the trophy handout specials related to maintaining the demo.

Oscars: 7.7 rating (+ 13%), 29.641 million viewers (+ 11%)

Golden Globes: 5.3 rating (+ 6%), 18.648 million viewers (-2%)

Grammys: 5.6 rating (-5%), 19.880 million viewers (+ 0.4%)

Country Music Awards: 2.0 rating (-5%), 11.270 million viewers (+ 12%)

American Music Awards: 1.7 rating (-6%), 6.682 million viewers (+ 1%)

Billboard Music Awards: 2.1 rating (-12%), 8.007 million viewers (+ 2%)

Tony Awards: 0.8 rating (-20%), 5.404 million viewers (-14%)

ACM Awards: 1.6 rating (-24%), 9.922 million viewers (-18%)

Emmys: 1.7 rating (-29%), 6.978 million viewers (-32%)

The Oscars benefited from the fascination of being forced into a hostless format after Kevin Hart resigned with the academy over old tweets. And again it had these much stronger films.

Some planning details worth mentioning about this crop: The Oscars were relocated a week earlier last year, while the Grammys were broadcast two weeks later than the 2018.

The BBMAs had agreed to meet on a Monday in May. In 2018, the Billboard Awards were broadcast on a Sunday evening in mid-May.

The Emmys switched from Monday to Sunday this year to record Fox’s successful fall shows, but they found a puzzle in NBC’s “Sunday Night Football”. Didn’t work.

In addition, the AMAs moved later in the fall from a random Tuesday in October to the Sunday before Thanksgiving. The ACM Awards have risen by a week this year.

The others were broadcast on the same day every year.

The 77th Golden Globes will air on NBC on Sunday at 8 / 7c.

