“When a country faces a climate catastrophe, we all face a climate catastrophe,” said Cate Blanchett.

Entertainment award shows have long been a place for actors to deliver political messages to the masses, from Marlon Brando staging a protest against Native American portrayals in Hollywood at the 1973 Oscars to Meryl Streep at the 2017 Golden Globes Donald Trump spoke. The Globes ceremony on Sunday continued the rich tradition of stars who promote progressive politics.

The topic of the evening was the bushfires in Australia. The fires that have been going on since September have killed 20 people, destroyed thousands of buildings and set 14.8 million acres on fire this season.

Australian Russell Crowe was not present to receive his best actor award in a miniseries or television movie for his portrayal of Fox News chief Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice” because he and his family were in the fire-stricken country was at home.

Jennifer Aniston read a statement on behalf of Crowe: “Make no mistake, the tragedy in Australia is due to climate change. We have to act on a scientific basis, convert our global employees to renewable energies and respect our planet for its unique and amazing place. “

Australians Cate Blanchett, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman were all Golden Globes nominees, and Naomi Watts was the host.

In her acceptance speech for the best supporting actress – series, mini-series or television film for “The Act”, Patricia Arquette dealt with both the fire and the state of affairs between the USA and Iran. The country’s colonel-general, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone attack on January 3 and called on Iranian officials to take revenge on the United States.

“I know that tonight, January 5, 2020, we won’t look back in history books that night. We’ll see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America, a president who made a 52-bomb threat , including cultural sites, tweets. Young people risk their lives and travel the world. People who don’t know if bombs will fall on their children’s heads and on the continent in flames, “said Arquette.” So while I am I love all of my children so much, I ask all of us to give them a better world. We have to vote for our children and their children in 2020 and we have to ask that everyone we know vote in 2020. “

But for Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor, Drama for “Joker,” the Hollywood elite should do more.

“It’s great to choose, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives and hope that we can do that. We don’t have to bring private jets to Palm Springs to receive the awards,” he said, “I’ll try to do better, and I hope you will too.”

Phoenix, the vegan, praised the globes for offering a strictly vegetable menu at the ceremony. He discussed this topic in a conversation with reporters behind the scenes, highlighting the environmental benefits of moving away from animal husbandry and meat consumption.

“I’ve never been so proud to attend an awards ceremony this evening,” he said.

Michelle Williams focused on the right to abortion in her acceptance speech for the best actress in a mini-series for “Fosse / Verdon” – a speech in which NBC’s broadcast several times to Busy Philipps, who heartily agreed to William’s message, and to Kate McKinnon, It is A Lesbian who stressed the importance of Ellen DeGeneres’ character for “Ellen” as the first gay sitcom lead when she presented the Carol Burnett Award to DeGeneres.

