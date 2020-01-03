advertisement

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association selects the best film and television series of 2019.

At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, “Joker” will compete against “The Irishman”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” against “Knives Out” and Sam Mendes against Bong Joon Ho. This year’s nominations (see below) will be crowned by Netflix’s “Marriage Story” by director Noah Baumbach. The divorce drama with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson topped all films this year with six Golden Globe nominations. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Hollywood” each received five nominations, followed by “Joker” and “The Two Popes” each with three nominations.

On the TV side, Apple will compete with “The Morning Show” for the best drama series Golden Globe, which was also nominated for Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in the category “Best Actress in a Drama Series”. Awards from favorites “Succession”, “Killing Eve”, “Big Little Lies” and “The Crown” complete the category. Comedy competitors include Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method”, “Barry”, “The Politician” and Emmy’s favorites “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which includes 90 journalists from all over the world, decides on the Golden Globes. None of the HFPA members are academy voters, so there is no overlap between the voting bodies of the Golden Globes and the Oscars. However, the globes play an important role in every award season to increase the visibility of Oscar nominees. Last year’s Golden Globe winner for the best film musical or best comedy was “Green Book”, the later Oscar winner for the best picture. The four acting Oscar winners Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Mahershala Ali and Regina King were the first to win the Globes.

The Golden Globes 2020 are moderated by Ricky Gervais. The award ceremony will take place on January 5, 2020. The categories for the 2020 Golden Globes are listed below.

BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – DRAMA

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage story”

“The Two Popes”

BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – MUSIC OR COMEDY

“Dolemite is my name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knife out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocket Man”

Best director

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Christian Bale, “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthio Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

BEST ACTOR – MUSIC OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is my name”

BEST ACTRESS – MUSIC OR COMEDY

Awkwafina, “The farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knife off”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where are you going, Bernadette?”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON IMAGE

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE

Annette Benning, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Marriage story”

“Parasite”

“The Two Popes”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

BEST ORIGINAL RATING

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little woman”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage story”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Beautiful Spirits” – CATS

“I will love myself again” – Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Spirit” – The Lion King

“Get up” – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION

“Frozen 2”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

BEST FOREIGN VOICE FILM

“The good bye”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and fame”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Burning Lady”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“Big Little Lies”

“The crown”

“Kill Eva”

“The morning show”

“Succession”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

“The politician”

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse / Verdon”

“The loudest voice”

“Incredible”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living with yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Best actress TV series – comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead for me”

Phoebe Waller Bridge, “Fleabag”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Kirsten Dunst, “Towards a God in Central Florida”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION

Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon”

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION

Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Incredible”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Incredible”

Joey King, “The Deed”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Patricia Arquette, “The Deed”

Toni Collette, “Incredible”

