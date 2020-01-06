advertisement

Sunday’s Golden Globes have fallen to a new low in the key demo for the award ceremony since it aired on NBC in 1996. According to Nielsen’s data on “Live + Same Day”, it was rated 4.7 by adults between 18 and 49 years.

The previous demo low for NBC’s Globes came in 2009 when it was satisfied with 4.9 and 14.862 million viewers.

Last night’s show, in which host Ricky Gervais returned for the fifth and “last” time, fell 11% compared to the 2019 Golden Globes, which scored 5.3 in the advertiser’s coveted demo and up of 6% achieved by the event in 2018.

The 77th Golden Globes had 18.325 million viewers compared to the previous show, which was moderated jointly by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh and had 18.648 million viewers.

According to this Nielsen metric, the shipment decreased by 2% in 2019 compared to 2018. This year’s television program decreased by a further 2%.

The 2019 globes followed NBC’s NFC wild card playoff game – a first. That seemed to be working, so they planned it the same way this year. However, the playoffs on Sunday ended at 7:39 p.m. ET, which resulted in a 21-minute gap between the end of the game and the start of the Globes broadcast, while the game ended at 7:54 last year and had a six-minute gap. This may be responsible for lower ratings because the NFL lead-in has less positive effects.

Although the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 77th annual awards ceremony may have been below the Nielsen numbers, they still dominated Sunday’s primetime ratings. See here how the rest of radio broadcasting behaved.

Here you will find all the winners of the globes.

Golden Globes 2020: 12 Greatest Snubs and Surprises, from Jennifer Lopez to ‘1917’ (Photos)

Getty Images

Hulu

Surprise: Sam Mendes World War I drama “1917” Best film and best director caused a sensation. Mendes even recognized leader Martin Scorsese as one of the giants in the industry, “Joker” director Todd Philipps and two of the evening’s previous winners, Bong Joon-Ho and Quentin Tarantino. Universal pictures

Snub: Netflix worked hard for Scorsese’s epic “The Irishman” But it got scarce in all five categories in which it was nominated, including Best Film – Drama and Best Director. Netflix

Snub: “Toy Story 4” After the best animated feature film by Golden Globes from 2010, “Toy Story 3”, the HFPA cut a popular Pixar franchise. Missing Link ”instead. Pixar

Surprise: “Missing Link” was the only non-sequel in a category full of animated heavyweights, but the stop-motion adventure still continued through Jon Favreau’s remake “Lion King” and three sequels to the previous winners “Frozen II” and “How to Train Your” Dragon : The Hidden World ”and“ Toy Story 4. ” LAIKA / Annapurna

Snub: “Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez gave one of the hottest appearances of the year in Lorene Scafaria’s crime drama – she learned pole dance! – but it was still not enough to present the best multi-year globes, darling Laura Dern, and her role as a fearsome divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story”. STX

Snub: Ryan Murphy’s “The politician,” His first Netflix series was nominated at this year’s Globes in two categories: Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, praise for Star Ben Platt. But political satire didn’t get enough HFPA votes to win either race. Netflix

Surprise: This year’s best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie from the television category included Meryl Streep for her performance in season 2 of “Big Little Lies”. So there was no hell of a shot anyone could win except HFPA darling Meryl Streep. And then Patricia Arquette She got the statue for her role in Hulus “The Act” – proof that you should never underestimate the unpredictability of the HFPA. Hulu

Snub: The last season of “Game of Thrones” had only one attempt to win a statue at the 2020 Golden Globes: Harington kit , The Jon Snow actor was the only “GoT” actor member nominated for an award – and the show was no exception in any other category. Successor “led Brian Cox, the eighth and final season of” Game of Thrones “also lost. Welp, either way it was a win for HBO. Cue” Succession “theme song. HBO

Snub: Apple’s recently launched streaming service, Apple TV +, received a Golden Globe nod for the first time “The morning show.” But the honor of just being nominated must be enough for the drama and its stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, as the show was completely excluded from victory. Apple TV +

Surprise: Olivia Colman even seemed shocked that her starring role in “The Crown” defeated Hollywood heavyweights like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

snub: Eddie Murphy won a globe for his supporting role in “Dreamgirls” in 2006, but lost this year for his appearance in “Dolemite Is My Name” – Taron Egerton was surprised when he played Elton John in “Rocketman”.

