advertisement

You have 5 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

The Foreign Press Association of Hollywood will serve its guests a vegan meal this year for its 77th annual Golden Globes according to the Globe and Mail. This initiative is to raise awareness about food consumption and waste related to the environment.

“If there is a way we can not change the world but save the planet, maybe we can make the Golden Globes send a signal and call attention to the issue of climate change,” said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria. “The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of food is one of the major contributors to the climate crisis.”

advertisement

Initially the decision to switch to a 100 percent plant-based meal was welcomed by the hotel. The hotel had concerns about a major change just two weeks before the show, but eventually, they agreed.

“People basically said it’s late, we’re ready with all the orders, the holidays and everything,” he said. “But after we started the discussions, meeting for a day or two, (the hotel) fully embraced the change. They started experimenting with how to make plant-based foods that were not only their symbolic steps, but also something that guests will enjoy “

Executive Chef for The Beverly Hilton, Matthew Morgan, initially called the menu change, but changed his mind after realizing the positive message behind the decision.

“It was a little shocking when they were first mentioned, because they were so close to the actual Globes and you had already put them on a menu,” he said. “But after thinking about him and the message he sent, we were really excited about him. That’s something I stand behind.”

King oak mushroom scallops and wild mushroom risotto are just a few things on the new menu. The food will also include Brussels sprouts and roasted brittle and green carrots, as well as a cold golden beet soup to serve as appetizer.

Soria has tasted the food itself and described it as “excellent”.

Icelandic Glacial has partnered with the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood to supply the event with natural spring water to be served in reusable glass bottles.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air on NBC and take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The event will be hosted by Ricky Gervais for the fifth time.

advertisement