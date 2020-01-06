advertisement

Who made big profits at the 77th Annual Golden Globes and honored the best TV shows? Check out the list of Golden Globe winners (in bold) and nominees:

MOVIES

theatre

“The Irishman”

“Marriage story”

WINNER: “1917”

“Joker”

“The Two Popes”

Comedy or musical

“Dolemite is my name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knife out”

WINNER: “Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“Rocket Man”

Actress in a drama

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Actor in a drama

Christian Bale, “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

WINNERS: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Actress in a comedy or musical

WINNERS: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knife off”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett “Where are you going, Bernadette?”

Actor in a comedy or musical

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

WINNERS: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is my name”

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage History”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

supporting cast

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

director

Bong Joon-ho, “parasite”

WINNER: Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

script

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage History”

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

WINNERS: Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

animated film

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

WINNER: “Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

original score

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

WINNERS: Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Original Song

“Beautiful Spirits” (from “Cats”)

WINNER: “I will love myself again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Get up” (“Harriet”)

Foreign language film

“The good bye”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and fame”

WINNER: “Parasite”

“Portrait of a Burning Lady”

WATCH TV

Film or limited series

“Catch-22”

WINNER: “Chernobyl”

“Fosse / Verdon”

“The loudest voice”

“Incredible”

theatre

“Big Little Lies”

“The crown”

“Kill Eva”

“The morning show”

WINNER: “Succession”

Comedy or musical

“Barry”

WINNER: “Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

“The politician”

Actress in a drama

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

WINNERS: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Actor in a drama

WINNER: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Actress in a television film or limited series

Kaitlyn Dever, “Incredible”

Joey King, “The Deed”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Incredible”

WINNERS: Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon”

Actor in a television film or limited series

Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

WINNERS: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon”

Actress in a comedy or musical

Christina Applegate, “Dead for me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst, “Towards a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Actor in a comedy or musical

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Paul Rudd, “Living with yourself”

WINNERS: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Supporting actress in a series, a mini series or a television film

WINNERS: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Toni Collette, “Incredible”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Supporting actor in series, mini-series or television films

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

