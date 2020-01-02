advertisement

It looks good for Quentin Tarantino and “Parasite”, but the idiosyncratic globes are always full of surprises.

While the Oscar race is still in flux, this year’s Golden Globes are easier to name. The Netflix drama “Marriage Story”, which led the way with six nominations, and the Sony comedy “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” are expected to dominate, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association could love “The Irishman” spread. “Joker” and the groundbreaking “1917”. The winners of the Globes this Sunday will not have much of an impact on the Oscar nominations as voting started three days before the Globes and two days later this year, on January 7th, ends on which day the PGA and DGA end their nominations announce.

But you never know. Sometimes the 9,000-strong academy is easier to assess than the headstrong 90 members of the HFPA, who have built strong relationships with Hollywood talent for years. You might have made sense to put actress rivals Awkwafina and Saoirse Ronan on your ballot paper (unlike SAG), but the globes always throw a curve or two before actual business at the Beverly Hilton starts at the after parties on Sunday evening. This now includes the combined Behemoth from Disney / Fox and Netflix as well as the usual studio / network suspects.

Universal pictures

Best film – drama

nominated

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage story”

“The Two Popes”

Will win: “1917”

Could win: “Marriage story”

Should win: “The Irishman”

Three Netflix dramas compete in this category, but Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach and The Two Popes director Fernando Meirelles were not nominated, and Martin Scorsese was nominated for The Irishman , t Land a Best Actor Slot, and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci could knock each other out in support. Advantage: late arrival “1917”, a one-shot tour de force with war film gravitas and impressive technology, led by Sam Mendes, who was included in the director category.

Sights along the road

Best actress – drama

nominated

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage History”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“bomb”)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Will win: Renée Zellweger

Could win: Charlize Theron

Should win: Scarlett Johansson

Experienced chameleons Zellweger and Theron strive to return to the winners’ circle, while Johansson strives for their first globe victory after five nominations. The HFPA admires “Marriage Story”, but Zellweger looks like a lock on victory.

Maria Laura Antonelli / Shutterstock

Best actor – drama

nominated

Christian Bale (“Ford vs. Ferrari”)

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Will win: Adam Driver

Could win: Joaquin Phoenix

Should win: Adam Driver

The driver’s impressive accomplishments in “The Report” and “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” help separate him not only from his ex-wife but also from his son in “Marriage Story”. HFPA also admires “Joker.” “Star Phoenix, who is in a close race with Driver. But it feels like a driver’s year.

Best film – musical or comedy

nominated

“Dolemite is my name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knife out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocket Man”

Will win: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Could win: “Jojo Rabbit”

Should win: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was the leader among the musical / comedy nominees. Tarantino is the only filmmaker in this category to direct, while his closest rival Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) did not.

Anne Thompson

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

nominated

Ana de Armas (knife out)

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Cate Blanchett (“Where are you going, Bernadette?”)

Beanie Feldstein

Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Will win: Awkwafina

Could win: Ana de Armas

Should win: Awkwafina

Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” also received a Best Foreign Language nomination. Popular comedian Crazy Rich Asians, Awkwafina, will be a mile away, especially after the HFPA has been criticized for not recognizing enough films from filmmakers this year.

Best actor – music or comedy

nominated

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite is my name”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Daniel Craig (“Knife Out”)

Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Will win: Eddie Murphy

Could win: Leonardo Dicaprio

Should win: Leonardo Dicaprio

The comeback narrative is powerful for Murphy and returns to Globes Streit 13 years after winning the supporting actor Globe for “Dreamgirls”. He competes against the three-time Globe winner DiCaprio, whose film is very popular.

NINA PROMMER / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Best supporting actress in a film

nominated

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Annette Bening (“The Report”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage History”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bomb”)

Will win: Jennifer Lopez

Could win: Laura Dern

Should win: Annette Bening

The HFPA will not miss the opportunity for Megastar Lopez to collect her trophy for this popular stripper performance that gets her own money back. Hollywood’s beloved child, Laura Dern, has to wait another day at SAG and / or the Oscars to be rewarded for her nifty divorce in “Marriage Story”. And Bening’s uncanny transformation into Senator Dianne Feinstein is unlikely to defeat these heavyweights.

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Best supporting actor in a movie

nominated

Tom Hanks (“A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Will win: Brad Pitt

Could win: Tom Hanks

Should win: Brad Pitt

This is Pitts to lose. His loose, solid masculinity as a stunt double cliff booth is unbeatable, and while Pacino and Pesci are powerful opponents, they could knock each other out. It’s Pitt’s year.

Richard Milnes / Shutterstock

Best director

nominated

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Will win: Bong Joon Ho

Could win: Martin Scorsese

Should win: Bong Joon Ho

While “The Irishman” could use a win in this category, the HPFA loves “Parasite”, which will probably also take home the best foreign language film.

Netflix

Best screenplay

nominated

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage History”)

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Will win: Noah Baumbach

Could win: Quentin Tarantino

Should win: Noah Baumbach

The globes are adapted and original in the same pot, but it is a fight of the authors this year: Baumbach against Tarantino, who won both the best comedy and the best screenplay, and in this category for “Pulp Fiction” as well Unchained took home wins for “Django”. “But this could be Baumbach’s victory for“ Marriage Story ”.

Disney / Pixar

Best animated feature

nominated

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Will win: “Toy Story 4”

Could win: “Frozen II”

Should win: “Toy Story 4”

In this race, three studio sequels meet a stop motion original and a Disney live action remake. Advantage: Pixar’s beloved and admired “Toy Story 4”, which accomplished the impossible feat of surpassing the globe winner “Toy Story 3”.

Best foreign language film

nominated

“The Farewell” (Lulu Wang)

“Les Miserables” (Ladj Ly)

“Pain and Glory” (Pedro Almodovar)

“Parasite” (Bong Joon Ho)

“Portrait of a Burning Lady” (Celine Sciamma)

Will win: “Parasite”

Could win: “Pain and fame”

Should win: “Parasite”

Yes, Almodovar is a popular writer, but even though his star Antonio Banderas landed a best actor slot, the global box office juggler “Parasite” ($ 127 million worldwide) received a nod for the director and screenplay and should easily win this win.

Best original score

nominated

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)

Randy Newman (“Marriage History”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Will win: “Joker”

Could win: “1917”

Should win: “Joker”

Guðnadóttir’s haunting score delighted everyone on the “Joker” team during production, especially Phoenix, who thanked the Icelandic cellist / composer for helping him find his character. The HFPA could also reward Thomas Newman for his finely modulated “1917” score, which helps to transport the one-shot film.

Best original song

James McCauley / REX / Shutterstock

nominated

“Beautiful Spirits” (“Cats”)

“I will love myself again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (The Lion King)

“Get up” (“Harriet”)

Will win: “” I will love myself again “

Could win: “Into the Unknown”

Should win: “Get up” (“Harriet”)

It’s the struggle of global pop stars here, but bringing Elton John and Bernie Taupin together on stage should be irresistible to Globes voters who want to win Rocketman. The group’s contempt for Taylor Swift’s “Cats” song nomination is so unlikely that they will vote for it.

