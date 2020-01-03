advertisement

Would you like to start the new year with a look at celebrities in glamorous outfits giving a acceptance speech? We have just the thing: The Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast on Sunday.

The Globes, the first major show of the 2020 award season, is usually also the most playful, funniest (thanks also to the returning host Ricky Gervais) and most fashion adventurous of the Hollywood events. The award ceremony should be seen as a foamy entertainment event and not necessarily a prestigious Oscar predictor.

Here’s everything you need to know to see the 77th Annual Celebration of Movie and TV Stars.

The globes will be broadcast on NBC on January 5

The show will be broadcast live from coast to coast on NBC at 8 EST / 5 PST. The three-hour event takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

E! will present Red Carpet interviews with the stars live on TV, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will have pre-coverage on Facebook from 6 EST / 3 PST. After the show, the HFPA and The Hollywood Reporters will host a one-hour live Twitter stream with winner interviews.

You can stream the show

If you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can view the globes in the NBC app on the host network or on NBC.com. Cable cutters can use their streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and PlayStation Vue.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association determines the winners

The HFPA is a small group of approximately 90 international journalists in Southern California. Since the group is small (and has been accused of voting for glamorous stars), winners are usually unpredictable. Winning a Golden Globe isn’t as prestigious as taking an Emmy Award or Oscar home, but you’ll still hear stars who emotionally thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their awards.

However, the awards raise awareness of nominated projects. Netflix’s Marriage Story, which has six Globes nominations, has a lot of momentum in the Oscars poll that started on Thursday. And the streaming service’s “Unbelievable” show is nominated, which could give the series some fresh, critical eyes a few months before the Emmy Awards.

Ricky Gervais is back with the host

The Briton is back for the fifth time because the HFPA “has made me an offer that I cannot refuse,” joked Gervais in a press release. “But this is the very last time that I do what could make for a fun evening.”

The unpredictable and often outrageous comedian moderated the Globes for three consecutive years from 2010 to 2012 and returned for the fourth time in 2016. His jokes weren’t limited to nominated stars; He spent a lot of time making fun of the show he hosted. In 2012, he said: “The Golden Globes are like the Oscars, but without all this appreciation. For the Oscar, they are what Kim Kardashian is for Kate Middleton … a little louder, a little trashy, a little drunk and easier to buy – supposedly. Nothing has been proven. “

The Golden Globe Ambassadors are …

Pierce Brosnan’s sons Dylan (22) and Paris Bronsan (18) will help with the award ceremony and trophy awards. The ambassador honor traditionally goes to the descendants of a celebrity.

Big stars appear for the show

This year’s A list nominees include Charlize Theron, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Al Pacino and Tom Hanks (who will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his life’s work). Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, who are also nominated, will present Sunday, so the barometer of star power will surely be as high as the HFPA intended. Why else would the group have an open bar and nominate Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie for 2010’s critically planned “The Tourist”? This is an invitation that celebrities tend to.

Featuring: Bryan Alexander

