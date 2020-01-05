advertisement

At the end of the Christmas and New Year seasons, the award season begins with the glamor and glamor of the 77th Golden Globes on January 6th.

According to the nominees, Netflix films are likely to dominate.

Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver received six nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five nominations each.

Just behind, the hit Joker and The Two Popes, which were awarded Joaquin Phoenix, landed four nomads each at the Globes, which is considered the forerunner of the Oscars.

media_cameraBrad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (2019).

HBO’s Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable each received four on the television, with Barry, Big Little Lies, Fleabag, Fosse / Verdon, the Kominsky Method, The Morning Show and Succession each receiving three.

The overnight hit by media_cameraHBO, Chernobyl, has four nominations. Image: delivery.

But while the hottest movies and TV shows of the year seem to count at first glance, not everyone is happy.

From the background of Globes’ announcement on Facebook Live in December, Little Women star Florence Pugh commented that she was shocked and that her director Greta Gerwig – the woman behind Lady Bird from 2017 – was caught.

“I think we were all a bit shocked, but the thing is, it’s not that we were just shocked for Greta, but that there were no women,” Pugh told news.com.au over the phone during the press tour of Little Women in Paris.

The film has two awards: Saoirse Ronan for the best actress and the best original score.

Pugh is not alone in criticizing the nominations.

Both the coverage of the Golden Globes red carpet and the ceremony will be broadcast on Foxtel and begin at 10 AM AEDT on E! before moving to the arena at noon. Request your free trial version for 10 days * here.

Here is the full list of nominations:

BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – DRAMA

1917

The Irishman (Netflix)

joker

Wedding story (Netflix)

The two popes (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOVEMENT IMAGE – DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage History

Saoirse Ronan – Little women

Charlize Theron – bomb

Renée Zellweger – Judy

BEST PRESENTATION OF AN ACTOR IN A MOVEMENT IMAGE – DRAMA

Christian Bale – Ford V Ferrari

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix – joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – MUSIC OR COMEDY

Dolemite is my name (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit

Knife out

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

rocket Man

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOVEMENT IMAGE – MUSICAL OR COMEDIC

Ana De Armas – knife out

Awkwafina – The farewell

Cate Blanchett – Where are you going, Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

BEST PRESENTATION OF AN ACTOR IN A MOVEMENT IMAGE – MUSICAL OR COMEDIC

Daniel Craig – knife out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – rocket man

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is my name

BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – ANIMATED

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing link

Toy Story 4

BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Farewell (USA)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and fame (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a burning lady (France)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN EVERY MOVEMENT IMAGE

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – marriage history

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – bomb

BEST PRESENTATION OF AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORT ROLE IN EVERY MOVEMENT IMAGE

Tom Hanks – A nice day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION IMAGE

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Noah Baumbach – marriage history

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOVEMENT IMAGE

Alexandre Desplat – Little women

Hildur Guönadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – marriage history

Thomas Newman – 1917

Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOVEMENT IMAGE

Beautiful ghost cats

Music and lyrics by: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift

I will love myself again – Rocketman

Music and lyrics by: Elton John, Bernie Taupin

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Music and lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

Spirit – The Lion King

Music and lyrics by: Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé

Get up – Harriet

Music and lyrics by: Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Big little lies – HBO

The Crown – Netflix

Murder of Eva – BBC America

The morning show – Apple TV +

Succession – HBO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Kill Eva

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

BEST PRESENTATION OF AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – attitude

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSIC OR COMEDY

Barry – HBO

Fleabag – Amazon Prime Video

The Kominsky method – Netflix

The wonderful woman Maisel – Amazon Prime Video

The politician – Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS ON A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSIC OR COMEDY

Christina Applegate – dead for me

Rachel Brosnahan – The wonderful woman Maisel

Kirsten Dunst – On to become a god in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne – Russian doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSIC OR COMEDY

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Ben Platt – The politician

Paul Rudd – Live with yourself

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOVEMENT IMAGE FOR TELEVISION

Fang-22 – Hulu

Chernobyl – HBO

Fosse / Verdon – FX networks

The loudest voice – Showtime

Incredible – Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A RESTRICTED ROW OR MOVEMENT FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever – Incredible

Joey King – The Act

Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever – Incredible

Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon

BEST PRESENTATION OF AN ACTOR IN A RESTRICTED ROW OR MOVEMENT IMAGE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott – Fang-22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Russell Crowe – The loudest voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SERIES, A RESTRICTED SERIES OR A MOVEMENT PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette – The fact

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Toni Collette – Incredible

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN AN AUXILIARY ROLE IN A ROW, A LIMITED ROW OR A MOTION IMAGE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl

Henry Winkler – Barry

Originally published as Golden Globes: Complete list of nominations

