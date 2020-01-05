At the end of the Christmas and New Year seasons, the award season begins with the glamor and glamor of the 77th Golden Globes on January 6th.
According to the nominees, Netflix films are likely to dominate.
Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver received six nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five nominations each.
Just behind, the hit Joker and The Two Popes, which were awarded Joaquin Phoenix, landed four nomads each at the Globes, which is considered the forerunner of the Oscars.
HBO’s Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable each received four on the television, with Barry, Big Little Lies, Fleabag, Fosse / Verdon, the Kominsky Method, The Morning Show and Succession each receiving three.
But while the hottest movies and TV shows of the year seem to count at first glance, not everyone is happy.
From the background of Globes’ announcement on Facebook Live in December, Little Women star Florence Pugh commented that she was shocked and that her director Greta Gerwig – the woman behind Lady Bird from 2017 – was caught.
“I think we were all a bit shocked, but the thing is, it’s not that we were just shocked for Greta, but that there were no women,” Pugh told news.com.au over the phone during the press tour of Little Women in Paris.
The film has two awards: Saoirse Ronan for the best actress and the best original score.
Pugh is not alone in criticizing the nominations.
Here is the full list of nominations:
BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – DRAMA
1917
The Irishman (Netflix)
joker
Wedding story (Netflix)
The two popes (Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOVEMENT IMAGE – DRAMA
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage History
Saoirse Ronan – Little women
Charlize Theron – bomb
Renée Zellweger – Judy
BEST PRESENTATION OF AN ACTOR IN A MOVEMENT IMAGE – DRAMA
Christian Bale – Ford V Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix – joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – MUSIC OR COMEDY
Dolemite is my name (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit
Knife out
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
rocket Man
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOVEMENT IMAGE – MUSICAL OR COMEDIC
Ana De Armas – knife out
Awkwafina – The farewell
Cate Blanchett – Where are you going, Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
BEST PRESENTATION OF AN ACTOR IN A MOVEMENT IMAGE – MUSICAL OR COMEDIC
Daniel Craig – knife out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – rocket man
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is my name
BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – ANIMATED
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing link
Toy Story 4
BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Farewell (USA)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and fame (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Portrait of a burning lady (France)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN EVERY MOVEMENT IMAGE
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – marriage history
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – bomb
BEST PRESENTATION OF AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORT ROLE IN EVERY MOVEMENT IMAGE
Tom Hanks – A nice day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION IMAGE
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Noah Baumbach – marriage history
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOVEMENT IMAGE
Alexandre Desplat – Little women
Hildur Guönadóttir – Joker
Randy Newman – marriage history
Thomas Newman – 1917
Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOVEMENT IMAGE
Beautiful ghost cats
Music and lyrics by: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
I will love myself again – Rocketman
Music and lyrics by: Elton John, Bernie Taupin
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Music and lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
Spirit – The Lion King
Music and lyrics by: Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé
Get up – Harriet
Music and lyrics by: Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Big little lies – HBO
The Crown – Netflix
Murder of Eva – BBC America
The morning show – Apple TV +
Succession – HBO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Kill Eva
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
BEST PRESENTATION OF AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – attitude
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSIC OR COMEDY
Barry – HBO
Fleabag – Amazon Prime Video
The Kominsky method – Netflix
The wonderful woman Maisel – Amazon Prime Video
The politician – Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS ON A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSIC OR COMEDY
Christina Applegate – dead for me
Rachel Brosnahan – The wonderful woman Maisel
Kirsten Dunst – On to become a god in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne – Russian doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
BEST PERFORMANCE OF AN ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSIC OR COMEDY
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Ben Platt – The politician
Paul Rudd – Live with yourself
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOVEMENT IMAGE FOR TELEVISION
Fang-22 – Hulu
Chernobyl – HBO
Fosse / Verdon – FX networks
The loudest voice – Showtime
Incredible – Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A RESTRICTED ROW OR MOVEMENT FOR TELEVISION
Kaitlyn Dever – Incredible
Joey King – The Act
Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever – Incredible
Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon
BEST PRESENTATION OF AN ACTOR IN A RESTRICTED ROW OR MOVEMENT IMAGE FOR TELEVISION
Christopher Abbott – Fang-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Russell Crowe – The loudest voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SERIES, A RESTRICTED SERIES OR A MOVEMENT PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Patricia Arquette – The fact
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Toni Collette – Incredible
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN AN AUXILIARY ROLE IN A ROW, A LIMITED ROW OR A MOTION IMAGE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry
