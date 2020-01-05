advertisement

Check out the full list of winners of the 77th Golden Globe Awards hosted by Ricky Gervais.

The award season began with the 77th annual Golden Globe Award, which started tonight with the earliest date of the annual award show (read: you can’t just imagine how tight this year’s award schedule is). This year’s ceremony was hosted by returning presenter Ricky Gervais, who promised another night of bumps in Hollywood, perhaps to celebrate one of the year’s most crowded ceremonies thanks to film and television awards.

The nominations come from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which includes 90 journalists from around the world. The nominees for the Golden Globe film include the best Oscar prospects “Marriage Story”, “The Irishman” and “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”. The Emmy winners “Game of Thrones” and “Fleabag” are represented on the television page, as are “Succession” and “Big Little Lies”.

While the Golden Globes are not necessarily a major harbinger of Oscar (or even Emmy fame), tonight’s winners will likely give a compelling look at which films have managed to stick to their buzz. after weeks (and sometimes months) of competition and chatter.

Read the full list of winners in the following film and television categories. Each winner will be updated live and noted in Bold and underlined font,

film Awards

BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – DRAMA

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage story”

“The Two Popes”

BEST MOVEMENT IMAGE – MUSIC OR COMEDY

“Dolemite is my name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knife out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocket Man”

Best director

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Christian Bale, “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthio Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

BEST ACTOR – MUSIC OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is my name”

BEST ACTRESS – MUSIC OR COMEDY

Awkwafina, “The farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knife off”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where are you going, Bernadette?”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON IMAGE

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE

Annette Benning, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Marriage story”

“Parasite”

“The Two Popes”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

BEST ORIGINAL RATING

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little woman”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage story”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Beautiful Spirits” – CATS

“I will love myself again” – Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Spirit” – The Lion King

“Get up” – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION

“Frozen 2”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

BEST FOREIGN VOICE FILM

“The good bye”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and fame”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Burning Lady”

TV Awards

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“Big Little Lies”

“The crown”

“Kill Eva”

“The morning show”

“Succession”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

“The politician”

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse / Verdon”

“The loudest voice”

“Incredible”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living with yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Best actress TV series – comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead for me”

Phoebe Waller Bridge, “Fleabag”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Kirsten Dunst, “Towards a God in Central Florida”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION

Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon”

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION

Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Incredible”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Incredible”

Joey King, “The Deed”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Patricia Arquette, “The Deed”

Toni Collette, “Incredible”

