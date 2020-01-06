advertisement

It was a big night for the cast of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

By Lesley Messer, Hayley FitzPatrick and Emily Shapiro via GMA



The awards were given, the champagne was sipped and the Golden Globes 2020 are officially behind us.

From host Ricky Gervais’ fingers – was anything or anyone out of bounds? – To the sweet and serious acceptance speeches, it was an unforgettable night for some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Here is a summary of the most frequently discussed moments of the night.

1. Ricky Gervais targets Hollywood: Ricky Gervais joked that he wasn’t holding back because this was the last time he hosted the Golden Globes – he had taken the helm four times before. Although he skewered everything from Felicity Huffman to Leonardo DiCaprio to Dame Judi Dench, his perhaps most exciting comment was directed at the entire audience. “If you win a prize tonight, don’t use it as a platform to deliver a political speech,” he said. “You are unable to teach the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you have spent less time in school than 17-year-old environmentalist Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come You, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and set off. “

2. And yet some stars became political: Although most speeches focused solely on the honor of winning, some celebrities used their time on stage to comment on topics that were important to them. Patricia Arquette of “The Act”, who won the best supporting actress in a limited series or a television film, mentioned the increasing tensions between the USA and Iran as well as the Australian forest fires to urge viewers to create a “better world” for the next generation to offer. “We have to vote in 2020 and we have to ask and ask everyone we know to vote in 2020,” she said. Shortly thereafter, Michelle Williams, the winner of the best actress in a limited series or television film, spoke about women’s reproductive rights. Williams said she tried to live a life “that I carved with my own hand and I would not have been able to use it without a woman’s right to vote.” Thank God for whoever you pray that we live in a country based on the principle that I am free to live my faith and that you are free to live your faith, ”she added added. And although “The Loudest Voice” star Russell Crowe skipped the ceremony to stay home in Australia, where fires devastate the country, he sent a statement about the importance of protecting the environment. “Make no mistake: the tragedy in Australia is due to climate change,” he wrote. “We have to act on a scientific basis, convert our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. This way we all have a future. “

3. Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Hanks win hearts: Two of Hollywood’s most popular personalities, Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Hanks, accepted the Carol Burnett Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, respectively, and provided two of the most heartwarming moments of the night. “Saturday Night Live” comedian Kate McKinnon introduced DeGeneres and noted that she felt more comfortable coming out than homosexuals. “In 1997, when Ellen ‘s sitcom was at its peak, I was in my mother’ s basement, lifting weights in front of the mirror, thinking,” Am I … gay? “And I was,” said McKinnon. “And I am still. But it is very scary to suddenly know something about yourself. It’s like doing 23 to me and realizing that you have foreign DNA. And the only thing that made it less scary was seeing Ellen on TV. “DeGeneres was touched by McKinnon’s words and said that the most enjoyable part of her job was having this kind of impact on others.” The real strength of television for me is not that people watch my show, but that they do see my show and then get inspiration to do the same in their own lives, “she said.” They make people laugh or help someone who is less well than them. “Meanwhile, Hanks became emotional when he was his Receiving the award, his wife, actress Rita Wilson, recognized with tears and said his five children were “braver, stronger and wiser” than their old husband. “” I can’t tell you how much your love means to me, “said he.

4. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” wins: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, a film that was widely viewed as a love letter from director and writer Quentin Tarantino to Los Angeles, had the most successful night of a movie or television show, winning three of the five awards it was nominated for: Best Screenplay for Tarantino, Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt and Best Comedic Film. Pitt earned a standing ovation and jokes that captivated the audience. Other films that won more than one Golden Globe were “1917”, “Joker” and “Rocketman”; TV shows that deserved two were “Chernobyl”, “Fleabag” and “Succession”.

5. Awkwafina makes history: “The Farewell” star Awkwafina became the first Asian actress to ever win the best actress in a musical or comedy, a fact that she called “stunning”. “It feels incredible,” she said backstage. “[But]” Once upon a time … in Hollywood. “I hope that’s just the beginning.”

