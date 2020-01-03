advertisement

The Christmas and New Year celebrations flew by. Suddenly we plunge into the glorious Hollywood parade of the award season, in which the 77th Golden Globe Awards (NBC, 8:00 p.m. ET / 5 PT) are the first star-studded event to start on Sunday evening.

Not prepared? No problem. We’ve got the guide for what you’re looking for as Ricky Gervais kicks off the celebrations – his fifth appearance on Golden Globes – and the world’s most glamorous stars gather for a plant-based meal at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California (for first time).

Here are five things to watch out for during the award ceremony.

READ MORE: ‘Marriage Story’ leads the Golden Globes field with 6 nominations, including the best drama

Watch Ricky Gervais make his last hosting recordings in Hollywood

Gervais often drinks on the podium and has a reputation for snatching Mickey from Hollywood’s greatest stars, many of whom will be just a few yards from the After Life star.

Gervais was particularly aggressive with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that had previously hired the star for three consecutive years – from 2010 to 2012 and for the fourth time in 2016.

But this fifth time will be significant since Gervais has promised that it will be his last show. This, in his words, “could make for a fun evening.” The British comic has already sparked fierce controversy on Twitter and made a joke last month that critics thought was transphobic. Far from apologizing, Gervais continued.

I’m not trying to insult, but the more people are insulted by a joke, especially on Twitter, the funnier I find it. And the angrier the tweet, the greater the chance that I can use it and make it laugh and make money. PC culture is not a comedy. It drives it. As always

– Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais), October 31, 2019

“The more people are offended by a joke, especially on Twitter, the funnier I find it. And the angrier the tweet, the greater the chance that I will use it and make it laugh and make money,” he wrote. “PC culture doesn’t kill comedy. It drives it. As always.”

This will make for an exciting evening.

READ MORE: Golden Globes 2020: How to see the show and what you need to know

Awkwafina could make history when the price race begins

The Golden Globes are selected by a small group of foreign journalists. However, the results give an impression of trends that could be reflected in the awards season before the Oscars on February 9, and give the winners an important boost.

Director Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story leads all films with six nominations (including nodding for stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson), followed by Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman with five (including stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci). Awkwafina is the best favorite to make history with one of the best actresses in a musical / comedy win for her role in “The Farewell”. This would make her the first Asian actress to win this category. It will be an unforgettable speech.

Just as exciting will be the prospect that Joaquin Phoenix will receive an award for the best actor (as experts predict) for the dark hit “Joker” and what the wildcard actor will say from the lectern.

In the “Best Comedy / Music Actor” category, Eddie Murphy wants to liven up his award mojo with a best actor award for “Dolemite Is My Name”, and Renee Zellweger starts her price ramp to win the best actress in a drama for ” Judy. “

It is a fashion show with the most glamorous stars in the world

The Golden Globes are almost tailor-made to please television viewers. They have several categories to ensure that the big stars receive the nominations and walk on the red carpet. The nominated megastars Brad Pitt and Leonard DiCaprio will portray “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. The best actors in a category include Zellweger, Johansson, Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”), Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) and Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”).

The Golden Globes are less noisy than the craziest days of the show, such as the legendary show from 1958, in which Frank Sinatra and alcohol-fueled members of the Rat Pack performed the award ceremony on a show that lasted until 1 a.m.

Nevertheless, the champagne flows freely during the award ceremony, which always leads to excitingly unpredictable television recordings.

The beloved Tom Hanks receives an award for his life’s work

This will be “big”. 63-year-old Tom Hanks receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his life’s work. Previous winners include Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sidney Poitier and Steven Spielberg.

Oscar-winner Hanks has already been nominated for the Golden Globe for his role as Mister Rogers in “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”. But this is a sure win, with big names paying their respects on the podium, a tribute to the movie that would make Forrest Gump blush, and Hanks giving a speech.

Ellen DeGeneres follows in Carol Burnett’s footsteps

It will be fun and touching. 61-year-old Ellen DeGeneres will be the second winner of the Carol Burnett Award. It is an exclusive company as the only other winner is Burnett, who received the first award on her behalf last year. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” host and “Ellen” star are recognized for their effectiveness. The moment will have resonance and undoubtedly lots of laughs.

