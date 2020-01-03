advertisement

A series of close races should lead to another thrilling (and loud) Golden Globes ceremony.

The Golden Globes are always full of surprises and in 2020 it promises to be no different. There is no clear leader for Best Drama, and there are two leaders for Best Limited Series. “Fleabag” seems to be continuing the hot phase, but this is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – who knows if they will stick to the plan?

Below, IndieWire gives you a preview of all of the television competitions, with the expectation that Sunday’s ceremony is expected to be at its peak. After reading the following analysis, based on our own reports, industry discussions and historical perspectives on each category, you can better estimate what each win means, who caused the real problems, and when the Golden Globes disappeared. book. So get ready for a wild night!

Best drama series

Nominees:

“Big Little Lies”

“The crown”

“Kill Eva”

“The morning show”

“Succession”

Will win: “Succession”

Could win: “The Crown” or “The Morning Show”

Should win: “Succession”

With a total of four nominations for most of the 2020 programs with the limited series “Unbelievable” and “Chernobyl”, “The Crown” should be the favorite rate in the drama race. However, Netflix’s biodrama already won in 2017, and the HFPA rarely gives its top trophy to the same show twice. “Homeland” was the last to win several “Best Drama Globes”. At the peak of his strength, “Mad Men” won three times, but “The X-Files” is the only series that wins again after a defeat. (The Fox drama won in 1994, lost to “Party of Five” in 1995, and then won again in 1996 and 1997.) So it is more likely that “Succession” or “The Morning Show” will end up at the top this year new child (Apple TV +) against the old guard of television awards (HBO).

Best actress in a drama series

Apple TV +

Nominees:

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Will win: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Could win: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Should win: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Had Olivia Colman never had one of the biggest Oscars surprises in 2019, she would undoubtedly be ahead. But since the HFPA shows the favor of “The Morning Show” and general recognition for Jennifer Aniston’s performance, it seems to be the front runner. Aniston won for Friends in 2003, but was also nominated for the little-seen (and Oscar-cut) indie film Cake in 2015 – so the Globes like her, probably enough to give her another trophy. (In addition, Colman has won two globes for “The Night Manager” and “The Favorite” in the past three years.)

Best actor in a drama series

Graeme Hunter / HBO

Nominees:

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Will win: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Could win: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Should win: Billy Porter, “Pose”

Brian Cox, Billy Porter and Tobias Menzies all have good résumés: Cox is the chosen leading actor in one of the most brilliant TV ensembles and a Thespian who is respected by generations of fans – and he has never won a Golden Globe. Porter is hot for his Emmy win in 2019, but he was nominated for the Globes last year and lost, which is not a good thing for a resurgence in 2020. Meanwhile, Menzies is the wild card. If the “Crown” globes go crazy, he could benefit from love – much like if he held his only previous nomination in 2016 when “Outlander” did an unlikely run at the HFPA.

Best comedy series

Amazon

Nominees:

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominksy Method”

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

“The politician”

Will win: “Fleabag”

Could win: “The politician”

Should win: “Fleabag”

There’s just no denying that “Fleabag” – at least it feels that way now. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s outstanding comedy, which brings with it a lot of Emmy upsets and awards after another, doesn’t fit the typical form of an HFPA favorite – it’s the second season, it’s not with A-list stars filled, the Emmys are already crowned it, etc. – but it just feels wrong to choose something else. Ryan Murphy and Netflix could cause excitement if there is one, but you shouldn’t rely on it.

Best actress in a comedy series

show time

Nominees:

Christina Applegate, “Dead for me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst, “Towards a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller Bridge, “Fleabag”

Will win: Kirsten Dunst, “Towards a God in Central Florida”

Could win: Phoebe Waller Bridge, “Fleabag”

Should win: Kirsten Dunst, “Towards a God in Central Florida”

OK, OK, I know – what I just said about “Fleabag” could also apply to his star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but I just have to believe that the HFPA will do what it does best and everyone Contradicts expectations. That doesn’t mean it has to be in this category: Waller Bridge is the Emmy winner, a popular British actress (after voters from an international organization) and one of the hottest names in Hollywood. However, there is reason to believe that they are looking elsewhere, especially since the HFPA likes their Showtime actors. Just ask Claire Danes (“Home”), Ruth Wilson (“The Affair”), Damian Lewis (“Home”), Michael C. Hall (“Dexter”), Don Cheadle (“House of Lies”) and Matt LeBlanc (“Episodes”), Laura Linney (“The Big C”) and Toni Collette (“United States of Tara”), all of whom have won at Globes in the past 10 years. Considering that Kirsten Dunst is a Bonafide star who has three Globes nominations and no victories from the HFPA or any of the Big Three bodies – the Oscars and the Emmys. This could be your year. In addition, the (great) show could use a price boost towards Emmys (and Season 2).

Best actor in a comedy series

Adam Rose

Nominees:

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living with yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Will win: Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Could win: Bill Hader, “Barry”

Should win: Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ryan Murphy invented not just one, but two scenes entirely dedicated to Ben Platt’s singing – not an actor in a Netflix comedy in which he plays a politician. Therefore. If Platt doesn’t win, it just means that the HFPA thought these lengthy music videos were excessively forgiving, as they felt to everyone else.

Best limited series or TV movie

Beth Dubber / Netflix

Nominees:

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse / Verdon”

“The loudest voice”

“Incredible”

Will win: “Incredible”

Could win: “Chernobyl”

Should win: “Incredible”

Issuing a competitive year is the most unpredictable category. Both “Chernobyl” and “Unbelievable” received four nominations each and tied “The Crown” for most of the television programs of 2019, but which ones have the advantage? Both have never participated (this is not a Fargo or True Detective situation – both are new programs), and both have popular, well-funded networks that support their campaigns. Since “Chernobyl” already had time to shine at the Emmys (win 10 trophies), I have to believe in “Unbelievable” – but it will be a toss until the moderator opens his envelope.

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Nicole Rivelli photography

Nominees:

Kaitlyn Dever, “Incredible”

Joey King, “The Deed”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Incredible”

Michele Williams, “Fosse / Verdon”

Will win: Michele Williams, “Fosse / Verdon”

Could win: Merritt Wever, “Incredible”

Should win: Michele Williams, “Fosse / Verdon”

Michelle Williams and Merritt Wever are another challenging category with excellent resumes. Williams has just won the Emmy, she already has a globe plus six nominations, and she plays an actress who should love the HFPA. Although she has never been nominated for the Globes despite winning two Emmys, she is still a respected actress on a show that appears to have been quite successful for Netflix. If the HFPA goes all-in on “Incredible”, it could exceed the quote-on favorite.

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Liam Daniel / HBO

Nominees:

Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Will win: Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Could win: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Should win: Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

After the Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome failed for inexplicable reasons, the Globes Jared Harris can award his first big prize for “Chernobyl”. Terror and Crown’s first big acting victory – how can the HFPA vote for anyone?

Best supporting actress in a series, a limited series or a television film

Courtesy of Des Willie / Netflix

Nominees:

Patricia Arquette, “The Deed”

Toni Collette, “Incredible”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Will win: Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Could win: Toni Collette, “Incredible”

Should win: Toni Collette, “Incredible”

This is the only category in which all three of the most nominated shows compete. Is “Incredible”, “Chernobyl” or “The Crown” ahead? Toni Collette is a six-time nominee and former winner, making her a HFPA favorite. Emily Watson is a five-time nominee without a win, which could be motivation enough to vote for her … except that Carter was nominated eight times without ever having taken the stage. It’s overdue and on one of Globes’ most popular all-time shows. It must be your year, right?

Best supporting actor in a series, a limited series or a television film

Amazon

Nominees:

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Will win: Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Could win: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Should win: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

After being insulted by the Emmys, it’s time to do justice to the Hot Priest – have Andrew Scott take the stage, make a great speech, and remember that he’s more than just a handsome guy who knows how to wear a white collar.

