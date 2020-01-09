advertisement

THE Gold Coast’s prestige real estate market got off to a flying start in 2020, selling a trophy penthouse for $ 4 million.

Paid-out Brisbane buyers are buying the sprawling four-bedroom residence in the One Palm Beach development, with completion expected later this month.

Harcourts Coastal’s Tolemy Stevens, who handled the sale, said buyers would use the property as a vacation home.

“The buyers looked at Main Beach, Broadbeach and Mermaid Beach, but ended up in Palm Beach,” said Stevens.

“They loved the size of the penthouse, the fact that it took up the entire level and that they were on the eighth floor and still felt connected to the beach.”

The 466 m² penthouse is located on the top floor and offers a 360-degree view of the Gold Coast.

A media room, a butler’s pantry, an all-round deck and state-of-the-art equipment are among the outstanding features.

Mr. Stevens said the properties on the southern end of the coast are very exciting.

“It shows that Palm Beach is definitely in the spotlight and is becoming more popular over the years,” he said.

“Instead of Main Beach, Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach, buyers are welcome to expand their search criteria, which we didn’t see five years ago.”

The Velocity Property Group developed One Palm Beach with 17 apartments, including the penthouse.

National sales manager Caroline Humbert said the penthouse on the beach would be a fantastic vacation home for the buyer due to its location, space, and views.

“We are thrilled that the buyer can call this incredible 466-square-meter penthouse with four bedrooms, including four parking spaces, an escape to the Gold Coast,” she said.

Ms. Humbert said the Velocity Property Group recognized the unique properties of Palm Beach a few years ago, including the emerging lifestyle factors of restaurants and retail.

One Palm Beach was recognized as a finalist at the UDIA Queensland Awards for Excellence in late 2019.

The average apartment price in Palm Beach is $ 457,750, according to realestate.com

