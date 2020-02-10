advertisement

The ANIMAL Welfare League QLD hopes that Gold Coast pet lovers will be hit by Cupid’s arrow this week when they start their “Be My Valentine” sale.

Animal Rescue has reduced the adoption fees for all adult cats to USD 29 for today’s annual Valentine’s Day campaign to this Sunday.

media_cameraVictoria Qin with Kitkat, who is involved in the Be My Valentine sale. Picture: Steve Holland

advertisement

They want to free the Gold Coast accommodations from their more than 40 adult cats before the busiest time of the year.

Communication and PR manager Craig Montgomery said an influx of kittens is expected in the coming months.

“(The sale) means we have some space for the new ones and we have a backlog of animals waiting to get through,” he said.

“We know there will be a lot going on in March, April and May, so this is a precaution so we have the resources available.”

media_cameraMaybe Panda is coming home with you? (Photo / Steve Holland)

“The most important thing for us is to encourage people to desexe their pets so that we don’t have this overpopulation problem.

“There are currently over 120 people in care, which means that they are not in care, looking after a veterinarian, or waiting for adoption.”

AWLQ has two rehab centers on the Gold Coast, in Coombabah and Stapylton.

The campaign runs from today until February 16.

More information is available at awlqld.com.au.

AWLQ PETS OF THE WEEK

ALLIE – 84098

media_cameraAllie. Photo: AWLQ

Black – Domestic medium hair

Female – 10 years

$ 29.00

Allie is desexual, microchipped, vaccinated, examined by a veterinarian and treated for parasites. Call 5509 9000 for more information or visit awlqld.com.au/adopt-a-pet to see all animals available for adoption. The AWLQ Gold Coast Rehoming Center is located on Shelter Road in Coombabah and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DAISY – 19873

media_cameraDaisy. Photo: AWLQ

Brown Tabby – Domestic Short Hair

Female – 6 years

$ 29.00

Daisy is desexed, microchip, vaccinated, veterinarian tested and treated for parasites. Call 5509 9000 for more information or visit awlqld.com.au/adopt-a-pet to see all animals available for adoption. The AWLQ Gold Coast Rehoming Center is located on Shelter Road in Coombabah and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HERMAN – 84354

media_cameraHerman. Photo: AWLQ

Blue & White – Domestic Short Hair

Male – 3 years 2 months

$ 29.00

Herman is desexual, microchipped, vaccinated, examined by a veterinarian and treated for parasites. Call 5509 9000 for more information or visit awlqld.com.au/adopt-a-pet to see all animals available for adoption. The AWLQ Gold Coast Rehoming Center is located on Shelter Road in Coombabah and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KIT KAT – 85279

media_cameraKit Kat. Photo: AWLQ

Black & White – Domestic Short Hair

Male – 3 years

$ 29.00

Kit Kat is desexual, microchipped, vaccinated, examined by a veterinarian and treated against parasites. Call 5509 9000 for more information or visit awlqld.com.au/adopt-a-pet to see all animals available for adoption. The AWLQ Gold Coast Rehoming Center is located on Shelter Road in Coombabah and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LAYLA – 84913

media_cameraLayla. Photo: AWLQ

Tortoiseshell – short domestic hair

Female – 11 months

$ 29.00

Layla is desexual, microchipped, vaccinated, examined by a veterinarian and treated against parasites. Call 5509 9000 for more information or visit awlqld.com.au/adopt-a-pet to see all animals available for adoption. The AWLQ Gold Coast Rehoming Center is located on Shelter Road in Coombabah and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Originally released as Coast Shelter, it lowers cat prices for Valentine’s Day

advertisement