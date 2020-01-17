advertisement

Mixing different designs can be a risky task when designing a house, but it has paid off for a Gold Coast family.

Jen and Rod Anderson have added a touch of the coast to their Sorrento luxury homes, which are priced at $ 1,849 million.

advertisement

The couple moved into a one-story house almost four years ago before undergoing extensive renovations to make it more comfortable for the large family.

“We have four children, so we needed more bedrooms,” said Mrs. Anderson.

“We moved here in 2016 and lived there for a year, then we renovated it.”

MORE NEWS: The most popular home sales on the coast

MORE NEWS: Would you like to buy or sell at auction?

They did most of the work themselves to make sure that it met the vision they had.

“If you do it yourself, you can stop and start and look around and make things happen at the end of the day,” said Ms. Anderson.

“I didn’t want this sterile industrial look, I wanted this industrial luxury but still very homely.

“It has a small part of our heart, that’s for sure.”

The six-bedroom residence at Claymore Crescent is located on an 809 m² block on the water and is spread over two levels.

The entertainment deck is a standout feature, with highlights like a kitchen service and a small water slide in the pool.

“Everyone who comes here is just crazy about the water slide,” said Ms. Anderson.

There is also a second waterfront deck with access to a pontoon.

Ms. Anderson had two favorite places in the house.

“We hang out in the kitchen because it’s pretty open – that’s home life,” she said.

“Apart from that, I just love to flee to the Master Retreat.”

She said it was time for her to sell, as it was now too big for her children to move out.

“Although it was perfect, it’s just too big for us now,” she said.

“It was really our dream family home. We just have to duplicate it smaller. “

advertisement