MONA Hecke is launching a “real grassroots” campaign against gold coast rival Tom Tate. Initial reports of campaign spending show that their supporters pledge $ 17,500.

That’s 20 times less than the $ 340,000 that Mayor Tate spent on winning the 2012 poll. The discount campaign he and his wife Ruth funded in 2016 cost around $ 182,000.

media_cameraGold Coast Mayor candidate Mona Hecke announced at her media conference that she will run for the 2020 campaign.

Ms. Hecke’s supporters asked the community’s Facebook pages whether she had “the financial means for a successful campaign”.

“I will vote for them, but their number of followers and those who even know about them are so small. And the fact that the vote can be split among so many candidates means that (mayor) Tate has a fair chance of getting back in by simply doing nothing, ”wrote a supporter.

DEPUTY DONNA DATES: DONATION SURPRISE

A campaign member of the Hecke team wrote back, “Thank you … that’s true and it’s a fear that many people have. Are you interested enough to donate $ 10 to Mona’s campaign to make some of these things go away? If a lot of people could do that, Mona could hire an experienced campaign manager to help her… ”

media_cameraMayoral candidate Brett Lambert. Mike Batterham.

When asked about her donors, Ms. Hecke admitted that “my campaign is real and proud of the grass roots”.

“We have a lot of community support that money can’t buy,” she said. “However, if anyone wants a positive change and would like to support me as a mayor, I would be happy to receive financial support to help spread my campaign.” There are people from all walks of life who only give $ 10 up to generous amounts that will all be publicly available.

WHY THE COAST NEEDS A TRACK UPGRADE NOW

“Financial information is still being uploaded and will continue to be uploaded as soon as it arrives. I firmly believe that a million dollars is not the only way to win a campaign.

“Social media is a powerful tool. If I combine that with my ability to connect with residents in their community, it shouldn’t be underestimated. “

Ms. Hecke will do her first major public test of the campaign today when she debates with the Mayor over lunch at the Urban Institute of Australia at the Hilton Hotel in Surfers Paradise.

media_cameraHealth identity Mona Hecke has a head start and will announce that she represents the Mayor of the Gold Coast. Glenn Hampson.

The two other candidates in the Mayor race, businessman Brett Lambert and dry cleaning Virginia Freebody, do not speak after receiving no invitation to the event.

Ms. Hecke said the church was looking for someone who understood their problems.

“I have a small executive committee where we share responsibility. A campaign of this size will never be won by one person alone, and hopefully we will celebrate as a team on March 28th, ”she said.

Originally published as a mayor candidate to reveal supporters

