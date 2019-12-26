advertisement

Five young dancers of the Peninsula were honored in a prestigious competition in Poland in early December.

They competed for Team Canada at the International Dance Organization Modern and Contemporary World Championships (December 1-4) and the World Ballet and Jazz Championships (December 5-8), held in Rawa, near Warsaw.

Elgin Park middle student Paige Diggle, 16 – who dances at Vancouver’s Pacific Dance Arts studio – won gold in the solo classical adult ballet category, surpassing Italy’s and Poland’s top silver dancers and brass.

Earl Marriott High School student Juliane Kealy, 14 – who dances at the White Rock Spiral Dance studio – was a member of the Junior Ballet Team Gold Medal winner in Canada, as well as the Junior Jazz Team Silver Medal winner.

She also competed with the Modern / Contemporary Junior Team (which placed 10th overall), and in the Modern / Contemporary Duo (which ranked 10th out of 42 overall).

Kealy’s colleagues, Marriott / Spiral Dancers, Hailey Poole, 15, and Reggie Quintana, 14, were also on the Junior Team Jazz and Junior Modern Team, with Quintana also placing high on the field of contemporary male jazz and solo competitors, while Angel Freed, 17, also at Marriott and Spiral, was a member of the Contemporary Adult Team, which posted a strong fifth place in the category.

All the local dancers were heard to be part of Team Canada, and trained for the championships at Affinity Dance in Port Kells, with owner Allison Law, who was also the choreographer and leader of the team.

Diggle – who turned 16 just weeks before the championships – told Peace Arch News her award-winning performance was a classic variation on Satanella (based on a ballet originally created by the legendary Marius Petipa in 1848), which has been a signature piece for him.

“I’ve been training in these changes for two years,” she said. “This (competition) was my big final for this part, which is very challenging for a dancer my age.”

Dancing has been a part of her life for as long as she can remember she said, though she began to become really serious about competing dances from the age of 12.

“My parents introduced me when I was young to see if I liked it – I had amazing teachers who inspired me and brought my passion and creativity to life,” she said.

Diggle said her interest in ballet is coupled with her passion for contemporary dance (in which she also competed in championships), and she would like to continue working toward a professional dance career.

“Ideally, my goal in life and in dance is to do both ballet and contemporary – it feels good and, I hope, I get the opportunity to pursue it.

“(For this competition) it was a lot of fun being with kids from the community that I knew for many years,” she added, noting that the international nature of the competition also enhanced her dance experience.

“It was so inspiring and humbling to look at all these different styles and different energies,” she said. “I think the other dancers and trainers inspired me. To see all these amazing European dancers in heat and practice … it was nice to see all the work.”

Diggle said she also enjoyed the opportunity to travel to Warsaw twice during the competition to receive the city’s culture, art and architecture.

“It was very old and very classic – so different from what we have here,” she said.

Her comments were echoed by Kealy, who managed to combine the championship week with two weeks of vacation, including visits to Warsaw and Krakow.

“It’s a really beautiful place and I wanted to see his story,” Kealy said, adding that, like Diggle, she was also inspired by the experience of sharing the dance with so many other students at championships – and “is definitely considering a professional career in it”

It was also a bonding experience, working to reach gold with other dancers from B.C. on the Junior Ballet Team, she said.

“Some were from the island, some were from Abbotsford and others from the Lower Territory district,” she added.

“We started practicing in June and on weekends in the fall. It was a lot of hard work – but also a lot of fun.”

Gold medalist Paige Diggle (center) takes her place on the podium with other ballet competitors at the International Dance Championships in Rawa, Poland in early December. (Contributed photo)

