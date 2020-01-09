advertisement

In a few weeks, Shane Ross hopes to find himself in the position he was four years ago: reelected in the Dáil and negotiating with potential coalition partners about government participation.

Ross and his colleagues from Independent Alliance have experience of how Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil negotiate.

advertisement

In 2016 he had to deal with Enda Kenny for Fine Gael and Micheál Martin for Fianna Fáil when the 32nd Dáil had difficulty understanding the inconclusive outcome of the February election.

Kenny, with whom Ross had an irritable relationship, has since been replaced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Martin is still leading Fianna Fáil and has targeted Ross for repeated criticism over the past four years.

“Micheál can do what he wants,” says Ross, before recalling the painful 2016 government education negotiations.

“The last negotiations are fun,” says Ross. “Fianna Fáil was much easier to negotiate.”

Martin’s party, the Dublin Rathdown TD said, was ready to agree to whatever Ross and others wanted.

“Fine Gael is much more inflexible when you negotiate with them.

According to Ross, the “background” of Fine Gael is that they “have strong convictions”.

Slow progress

The Judicial Appointments Commission’s draft law, advocated by Ross, has taken years to make progress and has still not passed all stages in the Oireachtas.

It was the cause of many of his clashes with Kenny, and Ross admits that he has blocked the appointment of cabinet judges because of slow progress in his bill.

Ross says that it took him and Finian McGrath, the other Alliance member who visits the cabinet, a year or two to settle in the government.

“We didn’t feel very comfortable in the government and we felt that we were almost the opposition that once sat at the cabinet table.

“The first weeks were hell. I had a very bad relationship with Enda Kenny. Going to cabinet meetings was a weekly ambush. “

Relations got off to a bad start when Ross Kenny referred to in the middle of the government negotiations as a “political corpse”, a term he now classed as “very hurtful”.

“It’s the kind of expression I use in print. I’m really sorry if it hurt him because I didn’t want to hurt him at all. I thought it was only part of the political color.”

Varadkar’s relationship with the Independent Alliance was easier, and Ross is a fan of his current boss.

Different style

“He has a completely different style. I had certainly always thoroughly approved what he was doing in writing, and I still think [I] endorse his basic philosophy.

“When he came out, I thought it was fantastic. He did something very special in Irish public life. I guess he’s liberal, which is wonderful, and he’s got a good attitude about politics. “

Not surprisingly, proposals that he has neglected for pet projects such as the Judicial Appointments and Constituencies Act, such as the reopening of Stepaside Garda Station, are rejected as a “myth” and he points to increased investments in transport infrastructure. as well as legislation on driving alcohol and penalty points.

Although he has been a lightning rod for criticism during the government’s past four years, Ross has made a more relaxed figure about Leinster House in the past few months.

successes

A number of successes in road traffic legislation and his grappling with the Irish Football Association controversy have restored his confidence.

There have been arguments within the alliance, however, Ross says the group of four can easily overcome their “raids”. However, others wonder whether the group Ross gathered before the last election will survive the upcoming election campaign, and predict that once the Dáil is dissolved, its members will go their own way.

Ross himself looks forward to the competition and says that it may not even be his last.

advertisement