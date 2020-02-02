advertisement

When launching a business, it is always useful to attract a celebrity to the official opening.

Fortunately for Lisa Insley, she knew exactly who to ask when she unveiled her new florist at Intu Derby.

His sister Melissa, 32, has two children with Baasit Siddiqui of Gogglebox – and he has agreed to participate with brothers Umar and Raza and dad Sid, who appear alongside him on Channel 4.

That meant her new business – which she runs with her mother and two sisters – got a lot of attention when it officially launched at the Derby Mall on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Lisa said: “It’s crazy that so many people want selfies with them – I see them in pajamas!”

Television stars did not get all the attention, however. Some buyers were just as impatient to see Baasit and Mellisa’s adorable new baby, Theodore.

Among those who wanted to cuddle was his proud grandfather Sid, whose seven years spent on Gogglebox saw him accumulate nearly 70,000 followers on Twitter.

Proud grandfather Sid with Theodore, six weeks

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Sid said he was proud to see family members starting the new business, called Enchanted Rose.

“I take my hat off to them, it’s a huge job,” said the former NHS employee. “I am amazed by them and very proud. I hope it is a success.”

The florist celebrated its official opening by distributing pink roses to buyers on Saturday.

Lisa, the mother of a woman, who trained as a florist 13 years ago, said that she liked to run on the stand, which is located on level 1 outside Pandora.

She said, “I used to work in an office, but I’m trained as a florist, so when this place went on sale, we bought it.

In the photo, Kelly, holding Harley, Amelia, Lisa, Shirley, holding Theodore and Melissa

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

“We have such a good place here and there is a lot of traffic. It’s good to get positive feedback from people on everything. “

The 30-year-old added: “It’s been preparing for a few months now, I was still there at midnight last night to prepare everything.”

Shirley Insley of Chaddesden will work at Enchanted Florist alongside Lisa and her other daughters Melissa and Kelly.

The 51-year-old athlete said, “Lisa and I talked about what she wanted in life and said she still loves floristry.

“It has always been his dream and I told him to do it. We are a very close family, so we will all take turns and work together.

“Lisa is doing great, we are very proud of her.”

You can visit the florist’s website here.

