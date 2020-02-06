advertisement

After five years and ten seasons, the Jackson family have announced that they are leaving Gogglebox.

The large family, which includes mother Stacey, father Grant and their six children aged five to 20, appeared in the Gogglebox series last year.

It comes after Adam and Symon announced late last year that they would be leaving the couch critic show to pursue other opportunities.

The Jacksons said their social calendar was too full to take on their roles in the popular Foxtel series, which will return to screens for a new season on February 26.

“We as a family would like to thank you very much for the many years that we have spent on Gogglebox,” said a statement.

“The show changed our lives in many ways. We were able to do something unique and special together as a family and loved every minute!

“To all fans, thank you for hugging us.

“We will continue to be part of the Gogglebox family, only now will it be from the other side of the screen.”

In season 11 of Gogglebox, which airs on Wednesday February 26th on LifeStyle and the next day on Channel 10, favorites Lee and Keith as well as Anastasia and Faye, Tim and Leanne, the Daltons, the Silberys, return Delpechitra’s back and new parents, Matty and Sarah Marie – and their buddy Jad.

Foxtel is preparing to announce three new auditions in the coming weeks.

Originally published as Another Gogglebox Family, it is called quits

