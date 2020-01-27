God’s House of Hip-Hop 20/20 The Summer Fest, a Christian hip-hop music festival that takes place at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles in July, has a cast of more than 70 artists in genres such as Christian hip Hop Latin announced Christian hip-hop and gospel hip-hop.
Headliners at this year’s festival, which takes place from July 17-18, include Alex Zurdo, Derek Minor, Canton Jones, 1k Phew and Emcee N.I.C.E.
The organizers announced a total of 15 headliners at a press conference in the stadium last week and announced a full line-up with 50 other artists and seven guest DJs on their website and Instagram account.
Tickets for the festival, which range from $ 200 to $ 350, are currently on sale and can be purchased at 2020summerfest.com.
Here is the full list:
Friday July 17th
- Alex Zurdo
- Derek Minor
- Aaron Cole
- flame
- Whatuprg
- Steven Malcolm
- Manny Montes
- canon
- Joey Vantes
- SO.
- Jered Sanders
- Walls
- Brvndon P
- TH3 saga
- Roqkstar
- propaganda
- Paul Russel
- Parris Chariz
- Main main
- Young Noah
- INJURED.
- Heesun Lee
- Miz Tiffany
- Travis August
- Kyle Alexander
- Davion Grayson
- Illmuinate
- resurrection
- Rare variety
- Dusty Marshall
- Harmini
Saturday July 18th
- Canton Jones
- 1k poof
- Aha Gazelle
- Dee-1
- Jor’Dan Armstrong
- Bryann Trejo
- Emcee N.I.C.E.
- Angie Rose
- Ruslan
- Eshon Burgundy
- Ty Brasel
- Nobigdyl
- mission
- Uncle Reece
- Uzuhan
- Jon Keith
- Datin
- shepherd
- A.I The anomaly
- Loso
- Ada Betsabe
- Reconcile
- Toyalove
- 1 k pson
- Torey D’Shaun
- Miles Minnick
- Kevi Morse
- Brea Miles
- Bridgewater
- Traxx
- The Cofields
- Zaydok The God Hop MC
- Sevin Duce
- Keasha
Guest DJs
- DJ I Rock Jesus
- DJ standout
- DJ Ms. Eclectic
- DJ Tony Tone BKS
- DJ Dwight Stone
- DJ Jesus Beats
- DJ Will from Jacksonville