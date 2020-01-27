advertisement

God’s House of Hip-Hop 20/20 The Summer Fest, a Christian hip-hop music festival that takes place at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles in July, has a cast of more than 70 artists in genres such as Christian hip Hop Latin announced Christian hip-hop and gospel hip-hop.

Sign up for our Festival Pass newsletter. Whether you are Coachella Lifer or prefer to watch from afar, you will receive weekly shows during the Southern California Music Festival. Subscribe here.

advertisement

Headliners at this year’s festival, which takes place from July 17-18, include Alex Zurdo, Derek Minor, Canton Jones, 1k Phew and Emcee N.I.C.E.

The organizers announced a total of 15 headliners at a press conference in the stadium last week and announced a full line-up with 50 other artists and seven guest DJs on their website and Instagram account.

Tickets for the festival, which range from $ 200 to $ 350, are currently on sale and can be purchased at 2020summerfest.com.

Here is the full list:

Friday July 17th

Alex Zurdo

Derek Minor

Aaron Cole

flame

Whatuprg

Steven Malcolm

Manny Montes

canon

Joey Vantes

SO.

Jered Sanders

Walls

Brvndon P

TH3 saga

Roqkstar

propaganda

Paul Russel

Parris Chariz

Main main

Young Noah

INJURED.

Heesun Lee

Miz Tiffany

Travis August

Kyle Alexander

Davion Grayson

Illmuinate

resurrection

Rare variety

Dusty Marshall

Harmini

Saturday July 18th

Canton Jones

1k poof

Aha Gazelle

Dee-1

Jor’Dan Armstrong

Bryann Trejo

Emcee N.I.C.E.

Angie Rose

Ruslan

Eshon Burgundy

Ty Brasel

Nobigdyl

mission

Uncle Reece

Uzuhan

Jon Keith

Datin

shepherd

A.I The anomaly

Loso

Ada Betsabe

Reconcile

Toyalove

1 k pson

Torey D’Shaun

Miles Minnick

Kevi Morse

Brea Miles

Bridgewater

Traxx

The Cofields

Zaydok The God Hop MC

Sevin Duce

Keasha

Guest DJs

DJ I Rock Jesus

DJ standout

DJ Ms. Eclectic

DJ Tony Tone BKS

DJ Dwight Stone

DJ Jesus Beats

DJ Will from Jacksonville

advertisement