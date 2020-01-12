advertisement

Limerick 1-32 Cork 0-20

A goal by Aaron Gillane and another goal exhibition by David Reidy were the key difference. Limerick won the third Munster Hurling League title in five years on a rain-flooded LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

The Shannonsiders were helped along the way thanks to another flawless free spin from Reidy, which scored 0 to 10, eight of which were from placed balls.

advertisement

John Kiely’s team opened the David Dempsey standings, but Cork responded well and got off to an excellent start thanks to points from Sean Twomey, Brian Turnball, Conor Lehane, Jack O’Connor and Chris O’Leary.

Limerick took the lead in 11th place thanks to an excellent Gillane goal – the Patrickswell club man struck his marker Eoin Cadogan in the air before firing the ball into the net. Two Reidy frees gave Limerick the lead by 20 minutes, and Gillane and Dempsey’s efforts increased the green and white men to a three-point lead, and Limerick took a 1:14 to 0:14 lead during the break.

Cork only scored six points in the second half, as seven consecutive Limerick points opened up a nine-point lead into the closing stages. And a Limerick who scored freely eventually won 15 points.

limerick: B Hennessy; T Condon, R English, A Costello; D Byrnes (0-2, 0-1f), D Morrissey, B Nash (0-3); R. Hanley (0-1), C. Lynch (c) (0-1); DO’Donovan (0-1), T. Morrissey, D. Dempsey (0-5), G. Mulcahy (0-6), D. Reidy (0-10, 0-8f), A. Gillane (1- 2). Subs: S Finn for A Costello (45 minutes), G Hegarty (0-1) for T Morrissey (45 minutes), M Quinlan for A Gillane (56 minutes), B O’Grady for T Condon (60 minutes) J Boylan for R English (65 minutes)

cork: P Collins; C Spillane, E. Cadogan, S. Donoghue; CO’Leary (0-3, 0-3f), B. Cooper, D. Cahalane; R. Walsh, A. Walsh (0-2), C. Lehane (0-5, 0-2f), L. Meade, S. Twomey (0-3); J O’Connor (0-1), S Harnedy (0-3), B Turnbull (0-2). Subs: P Horgan (0-1, 0-1f) for R Walsh, S O’Regan for J O’Connor (both h / t), R Downey for L Meade (54 minutes), T O’Connell for S Twomey ( 69 minutes), J Keating for C Spillane (70 minutes).

referee: K Jordan (Tipperary)

participation: 5,295

advertisement