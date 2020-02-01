advertisement

click to enlarge

Written by Allen Best

Go underground to understand the yin and yang of carbon in our atmosphere How an experiment in Colorado for nearly three decades has provided clues as to how ecosystems respond to global warming, even if they are shut down due to budget cuts

At the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory, the heat lamps that were shoulder-high in an experiment called Warming Meadows were turned off last July. For 29 years, day and night, winter, spring, summer and autumn, electric infrared heaters directed the heat downwards to heat the top 15 centimeters of the floor by about two degrees Celsius.

The Colorado Rockies experiment was unique when it started in January 1991 and was the world’s first attempt to predict the effects of global warming on the natural environment. The experiment assumed elevated temperatures of two degrees, which will almost certainly occur in the middle of this century, given the continued accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. In fact, on January 20, the Wall Street Journal reported that the world could warm up to about three degrees by 2100. Some fear that it could get worse.

advertisement

One effect of the Warming Meadows experiment on mountain communities will be a change in ecosystems. The glimmer and glow of a palette of painters that make life in the Colorado mountains such a smile in July and August is subdued by the rising temperatures – the broad-leaved herbs that produce the rainbow of wildflowers lose less mugwort.

Within sight of the ski lifts in Crested Butte, just six kilometers away, carbon can be the biggest customer of this long-term experiment. Sagebrush stores less carbon underground than wild flowers. This suggests the potential for a global feedback loop. Will the warming climate lead to more carbon coming from the soil into the atmosphere in the coming decades, which in turn will accelerate warming?

In a way, research on climate change went underground with this experiment – the results are as relevant to Whistler as they are to the Colorado mountains. Sean M. Smukler, associate professor at the Department of Land and Food Systems at the University of British Columbia, frequent skier at Whistler Blackcomb, and avid mountaineer, believes that carbon should be important to anyone in Whistler who appreciates the current climate of snowy winter great summer weather.

Keeping carbon in the ground is a challenge, and it would be even better to find ways to remove atmospheric carbon and bring it into the ground. If that can happen, he says, “the chances of skiing in Whistler in the next 100 years will be much greater.”

The Colorado experiment is an analogue for Whistler. “The climate is changing rapidly and we don’t have enough understanding of the impact,” said Smukler, who is still very interested in the global warming feedback mechanisms that have been the focus of research in Colorado.

click to enlarge

PHOTO BY William Farrell

Gothic was a silver mining town with a short life.

REVIEW OF THE FUTURE

The laboratory itself is located in a former silver mining warehouse called Gothic. The way to Gothic beyond the mountain. Crested Butte remains unploughed in winter when there are only four people. In the beautiful summer days, however, the population grew to 180 scientists, students and others, another 50 lived nearby. They call the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory with the acronym RMBL, which is pronounced like the sound of a distant thunder: rumble. Around 200 experiments are running at the RMBL at all times. Nobody has received the same attention as Warming Meadows.

Gothic can best be understood as a distant relative of Aspen, which is less than 20 kilometers away, but is on the other side of the Elk Range and is one of Colorado’s highest 4000-meter mountains. You can hike between the two in one day, even on a long morning when you are young and strong. One of the notches you could cross is called the Frigid Air Pass.

Aspen was a radiant surge in wealth that started in 1879 and weakened significantly in 1893 with a recession. In this frenzied wave of wealth and energy, many beautiful buildings have been built. At that time, Aspen also won electrified street lights when hardly anyone was west of it. The Mississippi had it. Crested Butte was largely a mining town, and villas and huge stone buildings were rare in mining towns, no matter how impressive the surrounding mountains were.

Gothic was a completely different place. His optimistic energy was short and flat. Until 1919, less than a year after the end of the First World War, a professor at a nearby college attended Gothic and returned with students, enchanted by the diversity of the ecosystems. RMBL was founded in 1928. Since then, professors and students have returned to conduct studies in these old mining huts, which over the decades have been supplemented by other, more modest offices and dormitories.

A study from 1962 dealt with the yellow-bellied marmot. The study delivered work for the first time in 1968, and since then there has been a flood of scientific work, about 225 in total. At the beginning of the 21st century, researchers found that the marmots emerged from hibernation 38 days earlier than before about a quarter of a century. In 1971 David Inouye came to study bumblebees and hummingbirds and the sequences of blooming wildflowers. Other summer visitors were Paul Ehrlich, professor at the University of California at Berkeley, who was famous for his book The Population Bomb, published in 1968.

John Harte, also from Berkeley, a physicist who became an ecologist, wrote his first essay on global warming in 1970. But like other scientists, he had begun thinking about future effects of greenhouse gas emissions from the earth’s atmosphere into the earth’s atmosphere, deepening the burning of fossil fuels and changes in land use in the 1980s.

In the opening chapter of the book “Ecosystem Consequences of Soil Warming” from 2019, Harte wrote: “Predicting the future climate involves more than just knowledge about the physics of heat and light, air and water. Ecosystems also play a major role. Vegetation influences the physics stage , in which the climate takes place and microorganisms regulate the gases that control the flow of energy in the atmosphere, and vegetation and microorganisms are not only controlled by the climate but also by each other. The climate is in turn changed.

“These feedback effects can only be understood and reliably incorporated into climate models if we first understand how ecosystems react to climate change.”

This “need to unravel this complexity in order to characterize feedback from climate ecosystems” motivated him in 1988 to create the open-air laboratory for warming at the RMBL.

It was only a coincidence that he was friends with Tim Wirth, then a US senator from Colorado. Wirth, who owned a vacation home in Crested Butte, was first elected to the US Congress in 1974 after the Watergate scandal that prompted Richard Nixon to resign. In 1988 he was in the Senate and an influential member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. The committee convened Jim Hansen, a former Iowa farmer boy who had previously headed NASA’s Goddard Institute for space studies in New York City.

“Global warming has reached a level at which we can almost certainly establish a connection between the cause and effect of the greenhouse effect and the observed warming,” said Hansen on a hot June day with beads of sweat on his face. The air conditioning in the room had failed. “It’s already happening now,” he said.

“Global warming has started,” the 1988 New York Times reported the next day on its front page. The main story that day, however, was about immigration. A new national law, the newspaper reported, did not stop the flow of immigrants from Mexico.

In places like Aspen and Vail, Hansen’s warning was noted. It also came during a hot summer in the Rocky Mountains. But the threat seemed so far to most people.

click to enlarge

PHOTO BY William Farrell

Chambers were built to allow portable photosynthesis machines to capture carbon emissions from plants and soil.

THE EXPERIMENT STARTS

For Warming Meadows, Harte chose a ridge above the old mining town, about 100 meters from the road to Crested Butte, and right on the south side of a pine forest. It was important to be on the ridge to prevent the snow melt from later flowing into the five heated plots above it. However, there was also a small but detectable aspect gradient in each of the 10 diagrams, with half having to be artificially heated and the other half not.

But how do you heat the plots? Harte says he encountered the mechanics at dinner in an outdoor San Francisco restaurant in 1988. The streets of the city have received enough snow to make snowballs only every few decades. However, it is cold.

Harte noticed the top heat, which warded off the cold evening fog. This soon prompted him to search the catalogs of the agricultural machinery. He chose a Pennsylvania product to keep piglets and chickens warm in the northeastern United States in winter. “Remarkably, our heaters have now survived 28 Rocky Mountain winters without fail,” Harte wrote in “Soil Warming Effects on the Ecosystem.”

It was more difficult to decide whether the heat directed at the floor should be regulated. “Under real global warming, the gradual rise in soil temperature can vary greatly over the seasons,” he wrote. For example, a steady rise of two degrees Celsius in moist soils would require more heat. Instead, he opted for a fixed amount of heat and, I hoped, mimicked the relatively constant infrared flow of the large heater in the sky, also known as incremental greenhouse gases. The variations in incremental soil temperatures, as I expected, would be realistic, and in retrospect they were. “

The heat also dried the surface floor by 15 to 20 percent, with moisture being an important part of this study of global warming effects.

External changes came relatively quickly. When the five parcels started heating, all 10 parcels had a mixture of herbs and woody shrub. Herbs are broad-leaved herb plants, but not grasses. Think of a sunflower, a primrose or mountain bell flowers. The woody shrub is sage, a species found in the colder, drier climates of the North American west.

At the beginning of the experiment, the plots had four times as many herbs as mugwort that covered the ground. A decade later, annual shrub production had exceeded Forb production in the heated plots. And by the 27th year of the experiment, shrub production was three times that of herbs. The situation was almost upside down.

The shift was not caused by the migration of mugwort, but by the mugwort filling. Harte suggests that this could also be the case elsewhere and with different types.

Crested Butte may soon have to tinker with its economy. As early as the 1990s, it had become a busier summer vacation spot than a winter vacation spot. There are art shows, music festivals and a wildflower festival that takes place this year from July 10th to 19th. Crested Butte was called the wildflower capital of Colorado. The vegetation of the valley gives way to mugwort in the journey from Crested Butte and Gunnison, as the altitude drops and the montane ecosystem merges into the desert, the annual precipitation falls by more than half. Gunnison is located at 2,400 meters in Crested Butte, Squamish in Whistler, but in a sea of ​​mugwort, not in an arm of the Pacific Ocean.

This shift from green leafy plants to woody shrubs also caused a shift in the surface shortwave albedo. Albedo is the percentage of solar energy that hits a surface that is reflected by the earth. Snow reflects light more strongly, while a black stone absorbs solar energy. The shift from the wildflowers to the wooden shrub led to a higher energy consumption, which corresponded to a 10-watt light bulb per square meter during the growing season.

This is double the additional energy that is absorbed by the increased atmospheric carbon dioxide.

However, the effects of this increased heat on the plants were not uniform. Those herbs with flatter roots consistently showed greatly reduced growth and physiological symptoms of moisture stress in the heated plots. Deeply rooted plants showed only a weak reaction to the heat.

“The idiosyncratic response of every kind to environmental conditions encourages us that the composition of the community is likely to change as the planet warms,” ​​Harte wrote in his book.

click to enlarge

PHOTO BY: William Farrell

After the power was turned off last July, researchers arrived to study the changes in the Warming Meadows underground.

A REALISTIC VIEW OF GLOBAL WARMING

It’s getting more complex. The increased heat of the lamps accelerated the drainage of snow, extended the growing season and in some cases encouraged pathogens and herbivores. Here, too, the effect was not universal. Some pests performed even better in cooler or later melting plots.

Even up to 2014, a sufficiently long time series was available to determine the statistical significance of the reactions of the control or unheated plots. These five parcels without artificial warmth had changed, reflecting the changing climate that was going on widely, but not as quickly as the parcels under the lamps that were created to warm chicks and piglets.

This, said Harte in his book, “strengthens our confidence that our hot treatment of the plots will provide a realistic preview of real global warming.”

The decisive factor was the type of experiment: heated parcels paired with unheated parcels. Without the artificial stimulation it would have been impossible to say exactly what caused the changes in the subalpine meadows above the Gothic. Many other things are at work, including acid separation from distant coal-fired power plants, ingress of cross-country skiing, and dust from the deserts of the southwest. There could also be natural cycles in the dominance patterns of the vegetation.

The heated parcels compared to the unheated parcels illustrate the effect of temperature increases in the coming decades.

Harte had apparently hoped for an even longer run at Gothic. Continued warming up to 2050 could predict the climate impact in this ecosystem by the end of the century. The cost, though not staggering, of about $ 15,000 a year, including $ 6,000 for electricity (which is mainly generated by coal-fired power plants), convinced the donors that it was time to go ahead.

SOIL – THE LARGEST TAKE

Investigating the interaction between soil and atmosphere has always been an important part of the Warming Meadows experiment. The soil stores 4.5 times the carbon compared to the vegetation. Soils are carbon for spinners, which is the Royal Bank of Canada for spinners. But will the warming climate in the coming decades lead to more carbon being released from the soil into the atmosphere? That would accelerate the warming. This is called a feedback loop.

It may be like credit card debt. If you are unable to pay off your monthly debt, interest accrues, making it even more difficult to pay the monthly fees.

Research already done as part of the Warming Meadows experiment is expected to provide the first good estimate of this deep soil carbon response to warming. This new understanding is used in global climate models to predict what will happen in the mountains not only in Colorado or before Christ, but around the world.

“Climate change can change the amount of carbon bound in plants and soils and lead to feedback that either increases or delays the anthropogenic build-up of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” explains Harte in Ecosystems. “Such feedback is particularly likely in montane ecosystems and high latitude ecosystems where the soils are carbon-rich, vegetation is sensitive to climate variables such as the date the snow melts and the length of the growing season, and climate change is expected to be large due to the feedback from the snow albedo . “

In July, after the power was turned off, a small backhoe followed the path to the Warming Meadows parcels to dig two-foot pits. The sensors had recorded heat and soil moisture relatively close to the surface. These pits were 1.5 meters deep.

The key question that motivated these pits was whether the bottom carbon reacted differently at this greater depth than that which was closer to the surface.

A secondary and related question is whether rising temperatures above the ground change the interaction between the species living underground.

Scientists who gathered to collect samples for about a month in July examined 30 to 40 plant species and 30,000 microorganisms, depending on how you define what constitutes a species. “Microorganisms are very different,” said Stephanie Kivlin when I spoke to her in late August.

“We will have data on how they have changed in abundance with warming. It will be really interesting to put it all together, but it will take some time.”

click to enlarge

PHOTO BY: William Farrell

The researchers want to understand how what happens in the atmosphere affects what happens underground in mountain areas.

Kivlin first visited the RMBL in 2010 as a student and received her PhD after completing her PhD. In 2012, he now taught at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. Her research has taken her from measuring the effects of global warming during a snowstorm in Alaska to collecting soil cores during an earthquake in Costa Rica.

Your work and that of others since last summer, first in the field and then in the laboratory, may produce a high-quality paper next year (they hope for Science, the renowned magazine). The goal is to understand how ecosystems respond to warming. This includes above-ground plants, underground plants and all carbon and nutrients as well as microorganisms, including the carbon that plants absorb from the atmosphere and we want to understand how the entire ecosystem reacts. “

But here, too, the key to understanding what is happening above ground is better understanding the underground. “Basically, we had to destroy the (Warming Meadows Plots), but it’s really important because half of the carbon is stored under 20 cm.”

Aimée T. Classen, another researcher at Warming Meadows, goes deeper into the link between soil and climate change. “I’ve always been interested in the soil and it has been found that the soil contains a lot of carbon,” she says. “It houses more than the atmosphere or the terrestrial biosphere.”

How do these tens of thousands of microorganisms in the soil react to warming temperatures? Will they absorb atmospheric carbon through the roots of plants – or will they emit more carbon themselves? “I spend all my time thinking about it,” says Classen, who heads the Aiken Forest Science Laboratory at the University of Vermont.

Classen taught at middle school for three years to promote her love of science. She worked in a floor laboratory over the weekend before returning as a student to earn a doctorate. “It was such a nice mix of ecology and chemistry,” she says. Unlike the layperson, she understands something about “all these crazy microorganisms” that are part of the lifeline, but even now the full extent of their diversity is unknown.

Like others, she expects the reheating of the meadows to have long legs. “People around the world will use this data to develop better models for climate change,” she says.

WARM PATTERN

Six years ago, new efforts were made to find patterns in mountainous regions around the world and to better identify general trends in the effects of warming or loss of species on the diversity and function of the ecosystem. It is called WaRM and stands for Warming and (species) Removal in Mountains (some acronyms are easier than others).

Kluane Lake in the Yukon Territory is one of the eleven cold weather locations in the worldwide WaRM network. The site’s lead investigator, Jennie R. McLaren, who teaches at the University of Texas at El Paso, notes on her website that woody shrubs replace grasses in both tundra ecosystems and in the Chihuahuan desert where she lives , However, a published study by the WaRM is not yet available. It takes time to create patterns.

Ian Billick has headed the RMBL since 2002. He is a population biologist with a special interest in ants. He first arrived in 1988 as a student. In the same year, Harte scratched his head about the Warming Meadows experiment and in the same year Hansen warned the world through his platform in the US Senate that climate change had occurred, and we’d better get to it. We didn’t take his advice very seriously. Approximately half of the greenhouse gas in the atmosphere that has been generated since the beginning of the industrial revolution two or three centuries ago has been emitted since Hansen’s statement.

“Warming Meadows,” says Billick, was the first of its kind and has become a model that is now replicated in various forms and fashions around the world, such as WaRM. “It was groundbreaking for a type of research that is common today,” he says.

Warming Meadows cannot perfectly predict the effects of warming on British Columbia and other regions. However, the intensive study can “provide insights, even if they are not perfect, that help us think about the whole world,” says Billick.

As an example, he refers to human diseases that often begin with fruit flies or mice. “Not because they’re perfect models for humans, but because they’re much simpler and cheaper. We can’t study everything everywhere, so places like Gothic serve as starting points that serve as a model for understanding all of the earth’s ecosystems,” he says ,

But after all, Warming Meadows’ big snack may be what the scientists now working are finding out of the ground they found in the pits dug out after the heat lamps were removed.

“This will be the first good estimate of deep soil carbon response to warming,” said Billick. As such, it is used to inform global climate models that give us our best predictions about the future.

So when you go on your next inland hike, keep in mind that what is under your feet can be as interesting and important as what you see above the earth.

advertisement