advertisement

Mycah Go was on the verge of panic last Thursday at the height of the siege of St. Benilde by San Beda. Lady Blazers’ rookie sensation felt she was abandoning her team by not contributing enough to curtail her opponent’s rally.

“I’m usually a calm person, but sometimes you can’t control your emotions, especially on the pitch,” Go said in Filipino.

St. Benilde coach Jerry Yee had to tell the 18-year-old to hold on.

advertisement

“Coach Jerry said I should calm down so I can do well. If I can’t score, I should take on a different role, ”said Go. “I’m not a strong spiker like (Rookie Gayle) Pascual, so I tried to help the team in other ways.”

In the end, she only scored nine points – compared to 20 from Pascual – but ensured defensive stability with 10 excellent receptions.

Go and Pascual are the two engines that drive St. Benilde’s upswing in the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball.

Go said she was particularly close to friends like Pascual, Jade Gentapa and Cloanne Mondonedo. Together, they helped St. Benilde make a 6-0 start for the only lead.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement