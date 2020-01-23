advertisement

It’s hard to believe now as you walk through the heart of downtown Loughborough that one of its main shopping streets was open to traffic as recently as the 1990s.

Not so long ago, residents and visitors had to run the glove of cars as they strolled through the shops from top to bottom of Market Street.

This photograph from our archives shows the street in 1990 before a major pedestrianization project was introduced into the city later in the decade.

The building in the background is, of course, the town hall, which is unchanged (at least outside) since our photo was taken.

A few weeks ago, we posted a photo showing the junction of High Street, Swan Street, and the top of the market square in 1968, and noted that there were three shoe stores in sight.

It seems that Loughborough’s love affair with shoes has continued for at least two more decades as our 1990 photo shows the Curtess and Saxone shoe stores located next to each other.

However, we wonder if Curtess’ days were numbered because Rental signs can be seen on the building.

There is only one name left today in the store row to the right of the photo – the Keith Hall hair salon which is located on the first floor.

High-class Victoria Wine, Atkinson and Sons fruiters and Millets are long gone.

We can roughly distinguish two other store names – Multibroadcast and Merretts.

We assume the first was some sort of TV and radio store, but does anyone know what Merretts sold?

