advertisement

The balloons are probably up. The flag was bought. The invitations are issued.

It is this great night that a decade ends and another begins.

advertisement

It is always advisable to get ready in time if you want to spend an unforgettable night on a special occasion like the dawn of a new decade.

And there is no doubt that most of our population, most of our media personalities, most of our retail organizations, and indeed most of the elements of the state itself, are well prepared for this celebration early.

A year early.

Because this decade does not end at midnight on December 31, 2019, but at midnight on December 31, 2020.

You probably used me as a grumpy old pedant. I can’t deny that I’ve heard this term a few times over the years. I assumed that this could be the reaction of many people who didn’t come out straight and called me a party pooper.

For me, it’s perfectly fine if you want to celebrate the end of the decade a year earlier. Go straight ahead. I just won’t attend.

I didn’t even complain when the whole country celebrated the new millennium in early 1999.

The calendar changed from 1999 to 2000, making it look like a new millennium. A new millennium for the countless

Well, the whole country, except for Minister Seamus Brennan, who chaired the National Millennium Committee and excluded fireworks or other major public celebrations in Dublin. At some point, the safety of the crowd was advertised as an excuse. But he obviously had no appetite for it. At least we all got a millennium candle and had a tree named after us planted in one of Coilltes forests. Hit that for exciting.

Fireworks over Dublin’s customs house on New Year’s Eve 2018. File photo: Arthur Carron

I always suspected that Seamus might find it a little uncomfortable to celebrate the Millennium just a year earlier. As a politician, he didn’t want to be seen as spoiling a party.

And even when Sydney and Egypt, London, Paris, and New York hosted events that were a bit more spectacular than planting trees in a remote forest, that couldn’t change the simple fact that their dates were wrong.

Of course it was practical. The calendar changed from 1999 to 2000, making it look like a new millennium. A new millennium for the countless.

But the fireworks and the parties didn’t do it right.

And therefore. We count our decades from one to ten, not from zero to nine. We also count our millennia from one to 1,000, not from zero to 999.

You see, there was no year zero between 1 BC. AD and 1 AD

The system was developed by a mathematician named Dionysius Exiquus from Scythia Minor in AD 525. He based the calendar on the alleged year of birth of Jesus, which he calculated according to the Gospel of Luke. His calendar was generally only adopted in 1582 under the direction of Pope Gregory, who gave him his name. By the way, Greece only fully adopted the Gregorian calendar in 1923.

So the first year of the first millennium was AD 1, which means that the last year of the first millennium was AD 1000.

“And even when Sydney [top] and Egypt and London, as well as Paris and New York hosted events that were a little more spectacular than planting trees in a remote forest, that couldn’t change the simple fact that their dates were wrong . “File photo: AAP

And I’m sorry that I have to spoil the fun you had on New Year’s Eve 1999. If you made it, although there is no big festival in our capital.

But like a misplaced apostrophe, it irritates those of us who like to do everything right when we can to celebrate an important event on the wrong date.

Put the flag down, let the air out of the balloons and please don’t let us have front page pictures of ‘the first baby of the new decade’.

I cannot imagine that there would have been general acceptance if the government of the day had decided to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Easter Rising in 2015 or if it had been decreed that St. Patrick’s Day in will be celebrated on June 17th next year because someone thought the weather could be better.

This is not a new line. As early as the late 19th century, the New York Times, Pope Leo, and Russian Tsar Nicholas insisted that the 20th century begin on January 1, 1901. Others, like Kaiser Wilhelm of Germany, disagreed and said it started on January 1st. 1900, which prompted the New York Times to make fun of him and said he had to be “lonely in size as the only celebrity man who can’t count to 100”.

So put the flag down, let the air out of the balloons and please don’t let us have front page pictures of “the first baby of the new decade”.

We should all wait until the time is right to cheer up in a new decade.

Celebrate December 31 of this year like another New Year’s Eve.

Or the day of the grumpy old man, as he is called in my house.

advertisement