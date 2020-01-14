advertisement

The GMG Union (a union representing the employees of the former Gawker locations), after the recent drama of the private equity firm Great Hill Partners, which bought the former Gawker Media locations and the former Onion locations in April, strong vote of no confidence Jim Spanfeller, the controversial CEO of G / O Media, requests Great Hill Partners’ owners to replace him. This happened after Spanfeller (see 2010 above) announced on Friday that he was attempting “Deadspin” (currently only the Deadspin.com URL, after the mass resignation of staff after the firing of deputy editor Barry Petchesky) Chicago misplaced in a letter requesting that GMG Union employees “not provide any more content for applicants” (remarkable considering how freelance Alan is) Goldsher’s tenure with Deadspin lasted less than an hour, after the internet was frequently insulted.

The GMG Union published this statement on Monday:

An explanation of our vote of no confidence: pic.twitter.com/zBun2OJvRe

– GMG Union (@gmgunion) January 13, 2020

The unions certainly don’t always have the ability to determine who will run their company. In this particular case, however, there may be a reason for Great Hill Partners to pay attention to the complaints here. As a private equity firm, they are likely to focus primarily on the financial return on these properties. So far, Spanfeller doesn’t seem to be helpful here.

Yes, the company has claimed to be profitable for two quarters in a row, but following these resignations, they suffered an enormous loss of traffic at Deadspin. Spanfeller has played a prominent role in two lawsuits against G / O Media, and retiring employees at other locations (including two in Kotaku) blew up Spanfeller on the way out. And the story of Spanfeller is certainly not too impressive. His previous references include Playboy, Yahoo! Internet Life, Forbes.com and The Daily Meal, but all of that can be questioned. At this point, it definitely seems to make sense to move to a different location (as G / O Media’s former editor-in-chief Paul Maidment did) and appoint a replacement for G / O Media that is so overwhelming Majority of their union doesn’t hate.

At the same time, the unions do not always want to see how companies behave. And maybe Great Hill Partners sees more benefits to Spanfeller’s tenure than the outside, and maybe there’s a reason why they want to keep him. But it is definitely interesting to see that the union votes against him and that this vote is so overwhelming against Spanfeller. We’ll see where it goes from here.

