January 9, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

“Gigafactory” is not yet in a Merriam-Webster dictionary, as far as I have seen, but it is a nice term that Tesla CEO Elon Musk coined years ago for a large battery factory that produces many gigawatt hours of batteries per year. The original plan for Tesla’s first giga factory, located in Nevada, was 35 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annual production capacity, which at the time was considered a wild goal – and many critics thought it would never happen. Since then, the market has changed a lot, and only a month ago, GM and LG Chem announced a joint venture to build a 30+ GWh battery plant in Ohio while reducing battery costs. The press release shows that the aim of the partnership is “to bring costs per kilowatt hour to leading levels.”

The two companies will equally own the joint venture, 50-50. Together they invest $ 2.3 billion to develop the giga factory. (By the way, they don’t use the term gigafabriek, they just call it a production facility or complex.)

The batteries will be used in GM electric vehicles, demonstrating that GM has more significant plans for vehicle electrification output than is likely assumed based on what is currently on the market and the models expected to be available in the coming years. market. However, GM has indicated its intention to electrify faster from top to bottom, starting with the Cadillac brand, which could be 100% electric by 2030. The images provided with this press release implicitly refer to Cadillac’s plans.

About four new all-electric Cadillac models will be released within the next two years. GM has suggested an electric XT6 crossover, Escalade SUV and powerful sedan.

As noted in the headline, GM and LG Chem expect to produce 1,100 jobs directly in Ohio with this giga factory. “With this investment, Ohio and its highly capable employees will play a key role in our journey to an emission-free world,” said Mary Barra, president and CEO of GM. “By combining our manufacturing expertise with the leading battery cell technology from LG Chem, we can accelerate our pursuit of a fully electric future. We look forward to working with LG Chem on future cell technologies that will continue to improve the value we deliver to our customers. “

This collaboration goes on top GM’s previous investment of $ 28 million in a battery lab in Warren, Michigan, which was unveiled at the end of 2018. The ground is supposed to be broken for the new battery-giga plant in the Lordstown area in Northeast Ohio in the middle of this year, 2020.

GM and LG Chem have worked together for years, in particular to work together Chevy Bolt EV on the American market for another, essentially affordable, long-distance electric vehicle. The new partnership indicates that the companies have worked well together in the past and appreciated what each partner contributed.

LG Chem is recognized worldwide as a leader in EV batteries and has contracts with many car manufacturers around the world. However, it is a big step further to fully work together at an EV battery factory.

In general, a pick-up point for this story is that I think it is most striking how much the EV industry has changed in a handful of years. When Tesla announced its Gigafactory 1 plan in 2014, it was seen by many as a shocking, idealistic dream. (Some saw it as a logical, necessary step in the electrification of transport and assumed that other automakers would have to do the same.) In the past year, Tesla has built the first phase of a second giga factory, Tesla has announced a third giga factory ( in Germany) that it will continue soon, and GM and LG Chem have announced this Ohio giga factory, whose reaction in the industry appears to be “duh” rather than “wow.” That said, I think this is another important moment or milestone in the industry, because it is one of the few recent announcements that has shown that conventional car manufacturers are increasingly behaving like Tesla and showing an intention to really make electric vehicles in mass to produce and try to be leaders in this world in the 2020s and beyond.

Do I think GM and LG Chem should have enjoyed running and have called this Ohio complex a giant factory? Of course it is, but much more important than terminology is to put down the money, build the factories and put electric vehicles on the road without emissions as quickly as possible.

I will end with a quote that will certainly disrupt some feathers and fill others with pride:

“Our joint venture with the No. 1 US automaker will continue to prepare us for the anticipated growth of the North American EV market, while giving us insight into the broader EV ecosystem,” said Hak Chem Che, vice president and CEO from Hak Chem.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.







About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director and editor-in-chief. He is also the CEO of major media. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has a lot of confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or another company.









