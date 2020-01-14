advertisement

Emphasizes the progress the team made at the end of the defensive

VOORHEES – The Flyers team has plenty of room for improvement this season, but overall, Chuck Fletcher, President / General Manager, is happy with the product.

As he emphasized at the press conference on Tuesday in the skate zone to assess the first half of the season, the flyers are on pace with 96 points (the general limit for a playoff place) and have significantly improved on the defensive side of the puck last year ,

Statistics show that the Flyers actually allow about half a goal less per game than the 2018-19 campaign.

Another plus was the game played by the numerous young interested parties, many of whom commuted back and forth between the phantoms of the Lehigh Valley.

Fletcher pointed to the newcomer Connor Bunnaman as an example. Bunnaman was called up on Sunday and scored a crucial goal in Monday’s 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins.

“Predominantly positive” was Fletcher’s answer to a question regarding his assessment of the team up to this point. “Certainly we have work to do.”

The general manager noted that the Flyers were dissatisfied with their recent 1: 4: 1 vacation trip, which restricted a once comfortable lead in the playoff race.

On the other hand, the Flyers remedied with victories against Washington and Boston and a narrow 0-1 defeat against Tampa.

“In retrospect, I think I’m trying to look at things 30,000 feet away,” said Fletcher. “There will be many ups and downs throughout the year.

“When we got this season, we talked about our need to improve our goals. In all situations, we lost almost half a goal per game. I think we defend much better. Overall, we don’t give up much. “

The flyers have also improved in special teams, with progress made in both the power game and the penalty shoot-out. Both are in the top 20 this year (PP-19; PK-11). Last year both were in the bottom 10.

“Overall, I think everything is going in the right direction,” said Fletcher. “But we still have a lot to do.”

One aspect of the Flyers game that has somewhat baffled Fletcher is the inequality with the home / street records.

The planes are 15-3-4 in the friendly confines of the Wells Fargo Center and only 9-13-2 on the way. Philadelphia is the only one of the eight best teams at both conferences that has had less than double-digit wins.

“Our goals against the road and our teams of specialists on the road were not very good,” said Fletcher. “Part of it was a goalkeeper, part is that you fall behind and chase after the game. When you chase after the game, you tend to open up and take risks.

“Our power game was not good enough on the street. Our penalty shootout is not good enough on the street. In this sense, it is only a game against the West (2-10-1 on the street, 6-11-2 overall) “For some reason, we’re struggling with the West this year.”

Fletcher said the coaching team worked in several ways to improve preparation for the game.

“The good thing is that most of our extended road trips are over (just three games outside of the Eastern time zone),” he said. “Hopefully we can concentrate better on shorter road trips.”

Goalie Carter Hart’s achievements outside the WFC are equally puzzling. He is only 2: 9: 1 with 4.01 goals compared to the average.

The GM reiterated that the flyers are not where they need to be. He has only been at work for about 14 months and still works with many parts that were here before he arrived.

“We are far from perfect,” he said. “We have a lot to do. I am not sitting here saying that this is a finished product.

“We have come a long way from our last year to today. Again, I think our coverage was a bit leaky. You saw the game last night (against Boston) but then you return to the game against Tampa. Ours Reporting was huge. We just didn’t generate anything. Tampa did a great job defending itself against us. “

The Flyers gave up five goals for Boston in the first half and closed the Bruins for the rest of the way.

What particularly encourages Fletcher about this group of players is the way they’ve gotten pretty close.

“You really are a team,” said Fletcher. “They play very hard for each other. Many mistakes again. What they did to me last night is typical of what I see in this group. I think you think we go away and things run away from us and then we just find a way to scratch back.

“There is a lot of heart in this room. I think the team orientation, I think a lot of the things we talked about, especially. Again, it is almost half a goal that we improve. It is significant. That is why we are even Playoff) conversation. “

