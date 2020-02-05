advertisement

Andrew Berry is back in Berea and this time Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam is convinced that he will stay here.

Berry was introduced on February 5 as the Browns’ Executive Vice President Football Operations / General Manager. He replaces John Dorsey, who was announced at the start of the training camp last summer as the man who was to lead the Browns to their first NFL championship since 1964.

advertisement

Instead, Haslam fired Freddie Kitchens, Dorsey’s handpicked trainer, on December 29, and Dorsey separated from the Browns on December 31 instead of downgrading to work with the next manager.

Berry was the Vice President of the Browns for player staff at Sashi Brown in 2016 and 2017. He had the same title at Dorsey in 2018, and then switched to Vice President of the Eagles for Football in 2019. He was the Browns general manager’s big favorite when Dorsey left.

Andrew Berry will not say what influence he had on the design of Corey Coleman in 2016 and the transmission of Deshaun Watson in 2017. #Browns pic.twitter.com/4LtMUHQ1Ni

– Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) February 5, 2020

The difference between Berry’s first encounter with the Browns and the theoretical difference is that Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski, and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta will work together like the three Musketeers. Add Haslam and they will (supposedly) have the harmony of a barbershop quartet.

“We never say anything bad about people who are not here,” said Haslam. “I just think that you have really smart, low-ego people who are constantly learning and wanting to improve. It doesn’t matter who gets the recognition and it’s all about winning. I couldn’t say it could be easier.

“It’s a very different situation for me. Let’s start with the fact that we didn’t have a quarterback then and now we had a quarterback (Baker Mayfield), and that just means that there is a big difference. We didn’t have the good core group of young players, that we have now, so we’re in a very different situation than we were then. “

Berry was the most important talent assessor in the regime, who passed on quarterbacks Carson Wentz (Eagles) and Deshaun Watson (Texans) so that the Browns could collect additional draft picks. The Browns’ first draft pick in the Brown Berry era was Wide Receiver Corey Coleman. That choice was a flop – 56 catches in two years. Coleman got five passes with the Giants in 2018 and missed all with a knee injury in 2019.

Berry didn’t want to deal with past mistakes. Instead, he spoke about the vision for the future that he and Stefanski share.

“Vision encompasses a couple of different areas – one of how we’re going to build the team and play the game,” said Berry. “Kevin, for example, spoke on the offensive side of the ball about his belief in the connection between running and passing, how we will be quarterback friendly and how we will highlight positions in all areas, the list that really affects passing.

“The other is how we actually behave and how we treat each other, not only at the top management level, but also among the workforce among us. We have to make sure that we work cooperatively. We work progressively and above all work hard every day. “

Berry, 32, is the youngest general manager in NFL history. He believes he’s ready for the job because he has worked with Bill Polian and Ryan Grigson in Indianapolis, Brown and Dorsey in Cleveland, and Howie Roseman in Philadelphia, among others.

“I broke in the same way with various head coaches and coordinators,” said Stefanski. “I think it is so important for young coaches or scouts that they have different mindsets and philosophies. I think that really made him a very complete manager, both in terms of evaluation and leadership and all of the above. “

Berry described what he was looking for in a soccer player. In this regard, he sounded like the other 31 managing directors in the NFL.

“We want to aggressively add talent,” said Berry. “We want people who are smart, tough and accountable both in and out of the field.

“We will attack every area of ​​the squad that we can to promote talent and competition. I don’t know if it would be fair to call it priority one, priority two, priority three. “

The Browns have the 10th choice in the 2020 draft. Whether Berry keeps it, is to target a particular player, or is to collect more picks is up to him.

advertisement