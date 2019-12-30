advertisement

The youngest of the Kardashian clan has sparked passions on Instagram

The businesswoman and more millionaire the Kardashian Dynasty, Kylie JennerI was taken aback by more than one when I uploaded a few photos to her Instagram account where she looks comfortable in her underwear from her bed. The photo accompanied her, saying that she didn’t want to reach 2020 without the last trap song. Many have speculated that it is a reference to his ex and his daughter’s father, Travis Scott, The truth is that Kylie is a bearer of a large body that shows it without shame.

To end this year Kylie have a new “best friend” who is no more and no less than the Spanish singer Rosaliawhom she met at a music festival and with whom she shared much more than just mimosa. They recently sparked new controversy by putting on the same type of fur with animal skin.

On the other hand, Kylie was also criticized days ago for giving her little daughter stormi a diamond ring. The business woman uploaded it to her Instagram stories and deleted it after thousands of reviews. However, many media companies have managed to take the picture. Minutes later, Kylie posted another story with a pony that was also a gift for little Stormie,

