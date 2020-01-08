advertisement

David Marcus, Senior Contributor to the Federalist Columnist and the New York Post has been banned from Twitter for defending a massive Iran bombing if they are to retaliate against the American assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Classified as an enemy fighter by the State Department, Qasem Soleimani was actively involved in terrorist activities against the US and its interests. Many progressive accounts posted in opposition to the US strike, and actress Rose McGowan went so far as to beg the nation for mercy.

Dear #Iran, USA has ignored your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to be saved. Please don’t kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr

advertisement

– rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

HuffPo, among other exits, wrote about what a fine boy Qasem Soleimani was.

Colin Kaepernick had his case, claiming that the action against Iran was racist and had nothing to do with legitimate concerns.

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.

– Colin Kaepernick (@ Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

In light of these concerns from Hollywood celebrities and progressive media outlets, who fear an Iranian backlash, Marcus suggested that an Iranian strike against New York be ill-advised.

Let me make myself completely clear. If Iran touches a hair on New York’s head, the United States will reject it. ”David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 4, 2020

Bulwark writer Molly Jong-Fast dealt with the issue.

The Millennium Post reached out to Marcus, a colleague of this author at The Federalist, to get a sense of taking this ban on Twitter. Having never been banned from the site, he was a little concerned.

“The big secret is that if you are on the right, you will be banned, if you are on the left, you will be celebrated,” Marcus said. “I have criticized Iran. I said we should get rid of Iran. They throw gays off the rooftops and that’s what I took down from Twitter? Go f * ck yourself, Jack. ”

In July, Soleimani forces fired an American drone and Trump refused to retaliate, as no one was killed. December saw these forces kill a US contractor in Iraq and support a violent attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.

Marcus’s Twitter ban is temporary, but it is likely that even when the ban is lifted, he will still make a clarifying call for freedom and swift action against US enemies.

advertisement