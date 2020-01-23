advertisement

Last October, a well-known anti-Portland militant was killed under mysterious circumstances after leaving a popular pub with leftist extremists. Sean Daniel Kealiher, 23, was killed near the Cider Riot pub after being hit by a car that had been fired live rounds. His friends withdrew the body and did not call the police.

Kealiher’s death immediately rattled across Portland and beyond, causing both leftist and even determined Democrats to mourn publicly. A GoFundMe for his funeral raised thousands. And while he was lionized in the press as a murdered “anti-fascist activist” and even called a “martyr” by some, an investigation by The Post Millennial may reveal that newly discovered evidence shows he was far more radical than most reported first. In a series of leaked writings, Kealiher called on his fellow men to commit violent terrorist acts and led training sessions to radicalize other youth.

Prior to his death, Kealiher was known in the militant anarchist community as “Armeanio Lewis,” one of many names he also used online. His radical activism goes back to when he was about 13 or 14 during the demonstrations of Portland occupation in 2011. As a minor, Kealiher was filmed being arrested on numerous occasions. Details of juvenile cases are not publicly available.

Sean Kealiher (right) at a violent protest in Portland in July 2017. Photo: CK Bouferrache

advertisement

As previously reported by The Post Millennial, Kealiher had been filmed in recent years fighting in leftist protests and threatening journalists with cameras at public demonstrations. On many occasions, he was also seen traveling with members of the Red and Anarchist Skinheads, or RASH, a violent gang-like group known for squabbling with his right arm in turmoil. It is not known if Kealiher was a member of the group. But aside from his well-known street militancy, The Post Millennial can now report that he also the author of extreme literature called for terrorist acts against schools, law enforcement and the public.

An excerpt from a September 2014 zine by Kealiher entitled, “Why Break Windows” reads: “From the simple smashing of windows to the setting of a bomb or bank robbery, our actions are heard and felt more than ignored and treated. like everyday life. “

Zina continues: “Attack is the most beautiful moment an anarchist can take. Feel the adrenaline rush to a window with a rock in your hand, or in the moments before hitting a cop with your fist. Planting the bomb, pulling the trigger, screaming at the police! ”

In 2015, an 18-year-old Kealiher tried to stop a police officer from investigating a suspected domestic violence incident, according to a Portland Police report. The officer notes that Kealiher physically obstructed the investigation, cursed him, and resisted arrest. The officer says the domestic abuse suspect is likely to use the distraction to flee. Kealiher was found guilty of interfering with a police officer and sentenced to 15 days in prison.

Sean Kealiher (center) with a group of radical anarchists in 2017 in Vancouver, Wash.Fotos: CK Bouferrache

Two weeks after his death, Kealiher’s extremist romance romanticizing violent extremism was dispersed at a memorial in downtown Portland, attended by his mother. Some masked individuals acted as security.

Beyond this tract, Kealiher would continue with the perpetrators more parts seeking clear terrorist attacks. In his blog, “Lumpen Prole Distro,” he uses the nickname “Armeanio Lewis” and suggests that his writing may have inspired real-world attacks in Portland.

“Immediately after the publication of this essay, 15 (Aramak) Trucks, the company that supplies school lunches and prison lunches, were sabotaged,” the new preface states in a November 2014 update to Kealiher’s “Manifesto Against Schools.” the document continues: “Shortly afterwards, an entire condo complex was burned to the ground. This fire was the largest fire seen in Portland and everything was burned.”

In August 2013, a 46-unit building under construction in northwest Portland was destroyed in a fire. Flames spread to surrounding apartment buildings, leading to emergency evacuations of residents and further damage. The heat was so strong on the block that cars parked nearby appeared “thawed”, according to media reports. Although the fires were among the largest in the city’s history, causing about $ 6 million worth of damage, no one was injured. An investigation by authorities determined that the fire had been triggered by an arson attack. The Federal Bureau of Investigation offered a $ 5,000 cash reward for information at the time. The incident is listed by the Department of Homeland Security as an example of far-left terrorism.

Beyond the foreword to the manifesto, Kealiher clearly urged others to be involved in violent attacks. “It’s time to get off your knees, strip your begging hands and pick a weapon because they in turn have already done so,” reads it. “Other Party” refers to the current society. “My side, hopefully our side, has so many weapons to choose from. Be it the power of a pen, the power of a rock, or the power of a weapon.”

The manifesto continues: “You can create your own destruction. Be it burning a school, smashing a bank window … There is so much to destroy, and so much to choose from. “

Elsewhere on the blog, Kealiher voiced “unpopular support” for law enforcement killing and the destruction of buildings with fires. Most of the essays on the blog were written between 2014-15, when Kealiher was 18 and 19 years old. A snapshot of Sean Kealiher’s blog written under his nickname, “Armeanio Lewis”

He also made efforts to export his ideas to real-world training sessions. In December 2013, a 17-year-old Kealiher organized a training event aimed at introducing minors to extremist anarchist ideas, according to the brochure for the event. He spoke at the Red and Black café, a now left-wing Portland cafe, using the nickname “John Cracklemore.”

Kealiher’s extreme footage was also published on various social media platforms. On Reddit, using another nickname, he recounted a time where he says he trained high school students to fight police officers.

Kealiher’s extremism may have finally arrived under the investigation of the federal authorities.

In January 2017, Kealiher posted on Facebook that two DHS agents showed up to his mother’s house to try and talk to her. The details of this alleged investigation are not known. DHS did not respond to The Post Millennial’s request for comment. His mother, Laura Kealiher, declined to comment on the event.

More than three months have passed since Kealiher’s death, but Portland Police have not released new details in their investigation. What is known is that Kealiher was hit by a vehicle after an argument outside the Cider Riot pub. Hyatt Eshelman’s lawyer, who was with Kealiher at the time of the incident, says Eshelman fired a shotgun and fired into the SUV. The vehicle crashed outside the Oregon Democratic Party headquarters, where the driver and passenger left on foot.

A stranger who witnessed part of the incident says Eshelman, 26, and another man pulled Kealiher’s body away, leaving a bloody trail. Emergency responders were never called to the scene by those involved. Eshelman has not spoken publicly about the incident itself but his leftist activism is well documented. In November 2016, he was arrested in a violent antifa rebellion in Portland against Trump’s election victory. He was charged with one count of failure to comply with a police officer, but the charge was later dropped. He is also a member of Rebelion Rum, a radical anarchist punk band.

Hyatt Eshelman was arrested in a Portland antifa riot in November 2016

On the Internet, activists and various antifa groups instructed their friends to write their messages with Kealiher and not cooperate with the police in their investigation. Kealiher’s mother has also come out publicly to demand that no one related to her son speak to the media.

While his story of online extremism was known only to his peers, his violent acts offline were well documented through law enforcement and the press. Despite this, leading local Democratic politicians joined various antifa activists to publicly mourn his death. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted: “This is alarming and heartbreaking. Our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family and friends.”

And Sunday night after his death, Kealiher’s comrades responded by vandalizing the Oregon Democratic Party building with antifa propaganda and spray paint. Graffiti messages encouraged others to kill law enforcement, among others.

Brad Martin, executive director for the Oregon Democratic Party, downplayed the graffiti and voiced support for the vandals at the time. He told KATU: “We know (the pain) is expressed in many ways, including graffiti in the building, and we understand it. It’s just painting.”

But for Sean Kealiher, vandalism was never “just painting.”

In the final paragraph of the Manifesto against Schools, it says, “We all die anyway, and we will be miserable somehow, so why sit down when they can burn? Why sit in your room, afraid to go to school? You shouldn’t need it, especially when you can EVENT or TOUR DYTOWN TD VDES. “

advertisement