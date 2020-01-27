advertisement

Illegal trade also pushes endangered species to the brink of extinction and causes irreversible damage to ecosystems

GENEVA – The global economy is losing more than $ 2 trillion a year due to smuggling, counterfeiting, human and wildlife trafficking and other forms of illicit trade that are holding back progress global development program.

To resolve this alarming problem, UNCTAD and the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illegal Trade (TRACIT) are organizing the very first Forum on Illegal Trade on February 3-4 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

The forum is designed to encourage open dialogue between representatives of Member States, experts and non-governmental observers, with the aim of sharing expertise, promoting international cooperation in law enforcement, coordinating resources and ensuring that countries are adequately equipped to mitigate illegal trade.

“Illegal trade endangers all aspects of development and the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This creates a triple threat to financing development: crowding out legitimate economic activity, depriving governments of revenues to invest in vital public services and increasing the costs of achieving the SDGs by eroding the progress already made, “said the secretary. General of UNCTAD, Mukhisa Kituyi. .

TRACIT Managing Director Jeffrey Hardy added: “Given the scale and negative effects of the illicit trade, a coordinated and sustained global response from governments and businesses is urgent.”

The international response to illicit trade is widely fragmented among many sectors vulnerable to illicit trade, which requires a common approach that takes into account the interconnected nature of the problem, the commonalities and the points of convergence between its various manifestations.

“Every country feels the ill effects of illicit trade, which highlights the need to expand partnerships and cooperation between governments to combat this deterrent to global sustainable development,” said Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Director of Trade. international conference.

Extent of illicit trade

Illegal trade drains almost 3% of the world economy. If it were a country, its dark economy would be larger than Brazil, Italy and Canada – and as large as Mexico and Indonesia combined.

It puts public health at risk, as substandard and fake antimalarial drugs alone cause more than 100,000 deaths a year in sub-Saharan Africa.

Illegal trade also pushes endangered species to the brink of extinction and causes irreversible damage to ecosystems. For example, illegal logging, estimated to be worth $ 157 billion annually, is the most profitable crime in the world involving natural resources.

In addition, it threatens the rule of law because of its links to organized crime – from human trafficking and contraband tobacco networks to the involvement of organized criminal groups in the theft of fuel and trade in counterfeit products. Even more frightening are the links to terrorist financing which exacerbate threats to national and global security.

Defending the SDGs together

Forum experts will debate how to act together to defend the SDGs against the onslaught of illegal trade.

They will explore the different methods used to measure illegal trade and identify common approaches by governments and industry players to tackle this problem and discourage associated illegal activities, such as money laundering.

Participants will examine the role of the private sector in ensuring that illegal trade does not compromise the integrity of legitimate markets or endanger the well-being of consumers.

The forum will explore how stakeholders can better deter illegal cross-sectoral trade, address vulnerabilities in supply chain systems, report criminal activity, promote sustainable resource management and protect themselves from forced and illegal labor. other human rights violations.

It should generate a roadmap for collective action by government, business and other stakeholders, including a call for shared political guidance and a process to ensure that Member States benefit from experience and expertise intergovernmental.

