Friday, Mr. Bashir Lweese (R), director of production of world paintings and Colonel Twaha Kanyoma, during the presentation of the painting (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Global paints was one of the main partners of the UPDF during the Tarehe Sita celebrations while the army carries out various awareness-raising activities with communities.

Friday, January 17, Mr. Bashir Lweese, production manager of Global Paint, gave eight hundred liters (800) of paint to Colonel Twaha Kanyoma to help them renovate schools during Tarehe Sita week.

Colonel Twaha Kanyoma of the Engineer Brigade, who received the articles on behalf of the CDF, thanked Global Paints for its continued support of the UPDF. He congratulated them for coming every year to support the UPDF during the Tarehe Sita celebrations. “In the past, these companies did not show interest in the activities of Tarehe Sita, but now they have come out and as UPDF, we are happy to work closely with you”, he said. note.

Mr. Lweese Bashir, the production manager of Global Paints, said that as part of their corporate social responsibility, they decided to donate eight hundred liters of paint to the UPDF to strengthen their awareness-raising activities such as that renovating schools and the like.

He said that as Global Paints, their slogan was “A surface that needs paint, it needs Global Paint”. We thought it wise to give back to the Community through the UPDF.

He also said that Global Paint had grown in part because of the peace and stability created by the UPDF and that there was therefore a need to support them in their efforts to achieve their goals.

Captain Wambede, who represented the defense spokesperson, thanked Global Paints for their support and called on other companies to emulate Global Paints and support Tarehe Sita’s activities.

