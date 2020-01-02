advertisement

The latest best stand against a culture that can’t decide whether to aggressively wake up or drown in its political correctness may just seem like an adorable little bun with a Trump hairstyle.

Thump is the creation of artists Timothy Lim and Brett R. Smith and writer Mark Pellegrini, and he is the star of Thump: The First Bundred Days, a tongue-in-cheek 56-page long book for the President’s children’s book 45th ascent to the White House. While deliberately delightful, its targeting of children is a clear challenge to the President’s enemies.

“In a marketplace of ideas and entertainment, it was shocking when no one capitalized on what was probably half the country if not more,” Lim told The Post Millennial.

With over 13,000 followers on Twitter, Thump represents a definitive, if diminishing, victory for conservative cultural warriors.

advertisement

Since he made his way into this subculture of cultural consciousness in 2017, his creators have found other ways to lengthen the joke, with anime influenced by My Hero MAGA-demia and its sequel, Wall-Might and Force Space Trump, a graphic novel homage to the ’90s actions that destroy foreigners on a big budget.

Jumping on the Trump train is one way to exhume culture, but there is only one problem: Trump’s expiration date is 2024, if not even 2020. Other creators – novelists, comic book creators and board and video game stylists share Thump -iverse’s geek culture is fine, but aim for deeper and more structural cultural criticism and change.

Some, like the enthusiastic steampunk author and comic book creator Jon Del Arroz, “The Leading Spaniard in Fiction Science,” or Brian Niemeier, whose tastes go more into cosmic horror and giant robots, are expressed in Christianity’s them. (At one point, Del Arroz endorsed Toronto white nationalist mayoral candidate Faith Goldy.) Others are of a more liberal disposition, such as fantasy author Robert Kroese, who builds dark comedy with space opera, bold intercellular stories and more traditional fantasy.

They also change where contemporary culture came from, and how to fix it. Members of the Pulp Revolution, or #PulpRev, seek to recapture the heroic spirit of ancient pulp magazines- Conan, John Carter of Mars, The Shadow. The “Superservatives” strive to create stories that uplift and inspire the reader – and culture more broadly – in Tolkien’s trilogy of “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

And others, like Nick Cole and Jason Anspach, just want to save Star Wars from themselves with the Galaxy Edge series, novels that are Star Wars with everything.

Whatever your ideological or artistic bent, if you’re a creator of conservative culture of any reputation, you’ll surely find yourself invited to chat on Geek Gab!, The almost weekly podcast / stream where bombastic and Twitter game designer Jasyn “Daddy Warpig” Jones and his board game enthusiast John “Dorrinal” Glynn discuss the latest gaming, movie, skit / fantasy news and comic books.

Authors from Vox Day’s Castalia House publication have invited Geek Gab, and Jones has maintained a blogger presence on the publishing house page. The day named for the Hugo Prize, aka Howard Robert Beale, lends credence to the science-of-enterprise, but also to the controversy over its associations with and its sometimes right-wing views.

If the flow of discussions and criticism over Geek Gab! one key point may be: Modern cultural offerings rely heavily on realism, and are trying to bring down the basic norms of storytelling, character development, and even physical beauty, but they have no enduring power as a result. Nothing illustrates this better than modern Star Wars films, which seem confused as to whether to “kill the past” or keep pulling it off.

It’s also worth noting that these creators have relatively little to say about traditional literature, poetry or stage drama, and they pay almost no attention to outdated literary icons such as Margaret Atwood and the cultural influence they have. For them, mass culture is where the battlefield is, as it is where the masses can have the most impact.

It’s a feeling Timothy Lim certainly supports. “Millennium readers need to realize the key voting principles with their wallets,” he told The Post Millennial. “We encourage them to selectively support those things that are enriching their culture and reinforce their values.”

advertisement