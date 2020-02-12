advertisement

Shares around the world are trading higher on Wednesday morning as there are signs that the deadly corona virus outbreak is slowing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened more than 200 points in the green, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indicated corresponding increases of 5 points and 65 points. Internationally, the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 25 points, the Hang Seng Index by 240 points and the Japanese Nikkei 225 benchmark by 175 points. In Europe, the FTSE 100 improved by 38 points and the CAC 40 by 42 points.

The Chinese national health commission today announced 2,015 new cases of mainland coronavirus, indicating that the number of newly reported infections has slowed to its lowest level in almost two weeks. Health officials have tried to curb the spread of the dangerous disease, which has killed 44,653 people and killed 1,113 people, according to government figures released on Tuesday evening.

Travel restrictions in China have reduced tourism, production and pedestrian traffic to shops. Major international brands such as Nike, Burberry and H & M have closed outposts or reduced opening hours to curb the spread of the disease. By contrast, factories and corporate offices have ceased operations, and Shanghai Fashion Week has been postponed from its scheduled start date on March 26.

In addition, more than 400 companies around the world have already seen or forecast a negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on their business. According to Data Tracker Amenity Analytics, Columbia Sportswear Co., Skechers USA Inc., Tapestry Inc., Capri Holdings Ltd. and Ralph Lauren Corp. to the fashion companies who have raised concerns about the potential impact on operations from the rapidly spreading disease.

