SHAHEDSHAHR, Iran – Dozens of Canadians were among the 176 people killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, the Ukrainian government said on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Ukraine’s Boeing 737-800 International Airport, which was en route to Kiev when it landed on a field, was carrying 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes. , four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons. There were no survivors, authorities said.

Ukrainian authorities initially said it seemed the mechanical failure was to blame, but later withdrew it, saying nothing had been ruled out.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that he had been in touch with the Ukrainian government in connection with the tragic news.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians,” he tweeted.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the crash, which comes amid heightened tension in the region following the US killing of a senior Iranian general near Baghdad and retaliatory rocket attacks on US bases in Iraq.

However, the agency warned against any non-essential travel to Iran “because of the volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the risk of arbitrary detention.” The agency said Canadians, especially those with dual Canadian-Iranian citizenship, were at risk of being arbitrarily questioned, arrested and detained.

“Iran does not recognize dual nationality and Canada will not be granted consular access to dual Canadian-Iranian nationals,” Global Affairs said. “Dual Canadian-Iranian citizens must carefully consider the dangers of traveling to Iran.”

Rescuers recover debris from a field after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning of January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board.

AFP via Getty Images

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, said numerous people from the city were on the flight and he knew many of the passengers. Community members had learned of the crash as they climbed into the news following Tuesday’s missile attacks on Iraq.

“A lot of people were expecting their friends and family members to come back … (and) knew well what flight they were on,” said Paseyan, a former president of the Edmonton Iranian Heritage Association.

A person who knew a passenger on the plane had called for more information.

“He called and said, ‘Hey, is there any chance of getting a second flight to Kyiv, that’s a mistake? This cannot be true. “He’s destroyed.”

Paseyan said the news is difficult for an Iranian community already concerned about continued aggression between Iran and the United States.

Rescuers work amid the debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning of January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board.

AFP via Getty Images

“They were worried about their family members who were in Iran, and now this was raising this concern for the community,” he said.

The aircraft, fully loaded with fuel for its 23,300km flight, crashed on farmland near the city of Shahedshahr on the outskirts of Tehran. The videos show fires illuminating dark fields before dawn and rows of body bags placed along the side of a road.

Airline officials said most of the passengers had planned to pass through Kyiv to other destinations.

The plane was delayed by landing at Imam Khomeini International Airport by nearly an hour. It took off west, but never made it over 2,400 feet in the air, records from the FlightRadar24 flight tracking website show.

Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for the Ministry of Road and Transport in Iran, said a fire broke out in one of the aircraft’s engines. The pilot then lost control of the plane and crashed to the ground, Biniaz said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Resident Din Mohammad Qassemi said he had watched news of Iranian missile attacks on US forces in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani when he heard the clash.

“I heard a massive explosion and all the houses started to shake. There was fire everywhere, “he told the Associated Press.” At first I thought (the Americans) hit rockets here and went into the basement as a refuge. After a while, I went out and saw a plane crash there. Body parts were lying everywhere. “

AP reporters at the crash site saw a vast field of debris, with the victims lying between pieces of the plane. Their possessions – the electric toothbrush covered by caricatures of a child, a stuffed animal, luggage and electronics – lay everywhere.

It was one of the worst aviation disasters involving Canadians.

In 1985 a bomb exploded and killed 329 people on an Air India flight. Air India Flight 182 from Montreal to New Delhi exploded in the Atlantic Ocean near the UK on June 23, 1985. Most of the casualties were Canadian.

– With files from the Associated Press

