Glenn Whelan has completed his move to League One’s Fleetwood Town and joins a team that has ambitions for promotion in the second half of the season.

While Joey Barton’s team currently occupies 11th place in the division, they are only four points behind the promotion places and with games in hand. Whelan’s experience will be critical in the coming months, while the player himself has his own international ambitions.

The midfielder will likely have to play football regularly to maintain his place on the team before the play-off against Slovakia in March. On the Fleetwood Town website, he said this was one of the reasons for this move.

#ftfc midfielder Glenn Whelan gave his first interview as a Cod Army player! 📽️

Available on iFollow 👉 https://t.co/92RDULnM4R#OnwardTogether pic.twitter.com/ebry643UYo

– Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc), January 24, 2020

When I spoke to the manager, he still has ambitions to achieve something this season.

If I do not play and do not play well, then I have no chance internationally.

Even though (the play-off in Slovakia) takes place in March, it’s about staying fit and healthy and ask God to get some results to keep me competitive.

Whelan is competing with James McCarthy and Jayson Molumby for a place in midfield, two players who have made great strides lately.

However, Mick McCarthy has shown that he trusts the former Stoke man to perform in high pressure situations.

His new manager is equally optimistic about the impact he can have, and Barton says:

When the opportunity arose to add someone with Glenn’s experience to our roster, we went quickly to finalize the deal.

Glenn is game hungry and we are sure that he will bring the qualities that everyone knows he is capable of to our group.

We have lost some experience in this window since Peter Clarke went to Tranmere. So it is very important for our squad to include someone like Glenn, who was the captain of his country.

This is an exciting commitment for the club and we look forward to seeing it in action.

