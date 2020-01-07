advertisement

On Tuesday morning, hearts confirmed that Glenn Whelan has left the Scottish Premier League.

A brief statement from the club said that the decision was made by mutual agreement.

Whelan, who will turn 36 next week, joined Hearts in August after leaving Aston Villa the previous summer.

The news of his departure from Hearts was not unexpected. At the end of last month, new coach Daniel Stendel questioned the midfielder’s leadership qualities.

“I can say he’s a good guy,” said Stendel.

“He wants to take responsibility, but I’ve only seen three games. Do you feel like he’s a leader in this group? It’s not Glenn’s fault – but a real leader in the middle of the field? Sorry. Maybe I did lost.” Michael Smith tries to take responsibility on the field.

“Before I came here, they signed on some players who have the experience and the right age to take responsibility. But maybe they are not fit at the moment or cannot cope with the situation at the moment.”

Whelan made 17 appearances during his time at Tynecastle. Three of them were manufactured under Stendel. In the last two games against Hibs and Aberdeen, however, he was not part of the Hearts squad.

With Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoffs against Slovakia in March, Whelan will be looking for a new club.

Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

