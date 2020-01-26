advertisement

There are miracles, and then there is Father Ray Kelly’s continued participation in Dancing with the Stars. He somehow survives this week despite a lazy Paso Doble on a western theme that will have caused many viewers to question the wisdom of Irish voters and also the existence of God.

He is spared any logic and common sense. Instead, film night Glenda Gilson and her pro-partner Robert Rowinski attributed the final credits. And that despite their enthusiastically tearful ballroom interpretation of My Heart Go On by Titanic.

advertisement

The performance ends with Gilson on a raft when Rowinski freezes to death in front of the camera in the Leonardo DiCaprio section. You may wonder why you bothered.

This is hardly a knockout round from Gilson and the score of 18 from the judges puts the television presenter right in the pack. However, it succeeded much better than Kelly’s father Ted-on-Ketamin-Prat-Fall on the strains of the Magnificent Seven theme.

It is so very worrying! When I closed my eyes a moment ago, all I could see was Kelly hopping up to me, a lonely hoof man of the Apocalypse.

And to think we all expected us to sit together for a safe and predictable movie night. Instead, it turns out that it is “horror, camera and action”.

P. Ray Kelly with the pro dancer Kylee Vincent. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Grainne Gallanagh and pro dancer Kai Widdrington. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Brian Dowling with pro dancer Laura Nolan. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Lottie Ryan and pro-partner Pasquale La Rocca choose a salsa for … the jingle from Dora the Explorer.

Why not go all in and break dance on the subject of Teletubbies? I would watch Unless it’s about Father Kelly. In this case, point to the next attic where you can settle.

“It was a blockbuster feat,” judge Brian Redmond told Ryan. Still, it’s not all praise. “I would only have a moment to breathe,” said Judge Loraine Barry, noting that the routine was excessively exuberant. Still, Julian Benson’s Ryan scored 29 points, including the season’s first full score.

Her Dora moment is in the middle of the episode. By then Brian Dowling and Laura Nolan had already opened the curtain with a Charleston on Fat Sam’s Grand Slam (sorry?) By Bugsy Malone.

“The action was excellent,” enthuses Loraine Barry. “You both played it perfectly.”

“I would like to have more Charleston content,” says Julian Benson.

“Fat Sam, you were definitely … Grand Slam, I’m not so sure about that,” added Redmond. Can he call people bold? In both cases, Dowling gets 18 points.

They are followed by doomed Glenda Gilson with partner Rowinski.

“I felt on the Titanic. I was there with Jack and Rose when they went down, ”says Benson, repeating his praise on Gilson’s legs and arms. He will miss these attachments!

Gráinne Gallanagh and Kai Widdrington tick another thick cliché as they play the time of my life in … Terminator 2 (I had). No, of course it is from Dirty Dancing, the Terminator 2 just looks louder and louder and looks ridiculous.

They do their best and even pull off the legendary “lift” despite Gallanagh’s shoulder injury. It’s almost enough to dispel memories of Nicky Byrne flogging his maracas a minute earlier (please keep your maracas out of sight for the rest of the season, Nicky).

“So beautiful – so true to the original,” says Barry. “You looked like you had the time of your life,” says Julian Benson. They achieve a stonking 21 – enough to give them a short lead.

Boxer Michael Carruth is the next. Can you imagine which popular franchise will have its say? No, not Harry Potter. It’s rocky. He plays Eye of the Tiger from the band that sang Eye of the Tiger.

“Interesting” is the best way to describe the routine in which Carruth pulls pro dancer Karen Byrne across the floor. Fun!

“I would have liked a little more body arch – not quite the knockout,” says Barry. “The paso of a pussycat for me,” says Brian Redmond. “You improve – you have taken most of the steps correctly.” Carruth scores 14 – no knockout (yes, sorry), but an improvement over the previous weeks.

The words “B * witched” and “timeless Hollywood glamor” do not normally appear in the immediate vicinity. And yet that’s what Sinead O’Carroll brings when she and Ryan McShane from Renée Zellweger, Judys Judy, quickly head for Get Happy.

“Absolutely fantastic … it was excellent in terms of the point, nice syncopation,” enthuses Benson. “You float – you are Hollywood.”

“Very, very good,” says Redmond. “Maybe bounce a little bit, but the song is called Get Happy, and for once I am too.”

However, there is a problem when the voiceover dies and Redmond has to ask Loraine Barry to do the routine. The mishap is forgotten when O’Carroll receives 24.

Redmond complained about an excess of gimmicks this year. Still, he’s in a forgiving mood when Mary Kennedy and John Nolan spin through an American smooth that is set to music by He’s A Tramp by Lady and the Tramp and – here I quote the RTÉ press release – “a romantic plate of spaghetti”.

“I was afraid you could do a bit of a dog’s dinner … but you didn’t,” says Redmond. “Definitely going in the right direction.”

“Polite, elegant and refined – and you had an improvement in your frame,” says Julian Benson. “You looked like you enjoyed it.” Kennedy gets a significantly improved 19th

Now can your fans in the audience stop singing “Ma-ry … Ma-ry” all the time? I can’t help but think that our license fee is somehow subsidizing them.

With only three dancers left, the final credits threaten. Kilkenny Hurler Aidan Fogarty – this year “heartbreaker,” says Nicky Byrne – and Emily Barker go into battle. They make a tango to Into the Unknown from Frozen II (also called Frozen, not as good as the first one).

“Dark, dramatically intense … your frame was box office,” passed out Julian Benson. “Tango is something male celebrities struggle with, but not you,” says Brian Redmond. Fogarty receives a 26th

Every good film has a moment of sheer terror. And Dancing with the Stars does not disappoint, as P. Kelly performs the above-mentioned Paso double on the topic of Magnificent Seven.

“They enjoyed it – and it looked like it,” says Barry, praising top performer Kylee Vincent. “She was definitely a woman in need,” says Benson, then points to Father Kelly. “You look like you’re shuffling buffalo.”

The padre receives a rootin, tootin nine. It is his highest conquest so far and he sees how he survives to unsettle us another day

After that we need a pickup. Maybe that’s why the producers counted the solid Ryan Andrews from Fair City and Giulia Dotta at the end. They live in Elton John’s Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (by Rocketman).

“Off the charts,” says Barry. “Kicks and flicks sparkle,” agrees Benson. “You did a great job there.” Andrews scores 28. But why didn’t he follow Nicky Byrne’s advice and suggest to his girlfriend? She is in the studio and everything! He mumbles something and the big dramatic moment is forgotten.

In four episodes, Andrews, Lottie Ryan and Sinead O’Carroll are the obvious leaders, Fogarty as a potential dark horse.

But the real question is: will Father Ray Kelly keep shivers on the dance floor for much longer? If he survives the competition much longer, we’ll all watch with rosary.

advertisement