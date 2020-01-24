advertisement

Imagine being able to shop for a unique decoration in the same place where you style your hair, or vice versa. The concept of a decoration store and a hybrid hair salon seems unique because it is. The Glen Lake couple, Charynn and Mitch Meoak, combine what they both love under one roof with Refuge Salvage Works and Refuge Salon.

The couple are working on renovating a large space on North Broadway Street in Suttons Bay. The space is rented, but it’s not their first rodeo with the rental of commercial space.

While living in the lower state of Bloomfield Hills, Charynn was preparing to quit a job at an Aveda salon to pursue her dream of owning a salon. She is an accomplished stylist and trained at Aveda. Not only does she cut and color, but she also gives lessons. She had found a great location, talked to customers about the new living room, and was about to open.

“I had stylists ready to go, we were doing a buildout so it was great. But, the owner ended up being shaded. It was terrible. Mitch goes over there and sees him do everything himself as cheaply as possible, spray paint stuff, cut corners. I had already told my boss that I was opening a salon. I go to work and Mitch calls me and says, “So the lounge is prohibited.” “

Mitch and Charynn literally seized their second chance to open a business. Mitch is renovating his new 2,200 square foot building himself, which is appropriate given that his end of business is a matter of working with his hands.

“I just like making these unique pieces. We found old wine cases in Alberta and turned them into end tables with lights on. Candlesticks, centerpieces, panels, light fixtures, just old stuff. Stuff we find and reuse. “

The decor has a rustic and modern style. Mitch started to play with the creation of unique metal decorative pieces, and the more he deepened his skills, the more expensive tools he had to buy. Finally, his interest in woodworking was also piqued. Charynn insisted that he should extend his wooden and metal pieces beyond being a hobby.

“He wanted to buy a sawmill, these are not cheap,” she said.

“So we started doing farmer’s markets in Empire and Suttons Bay over the summer,” said Mitch.

Northern Michigan farmers markets are a great way for new business owners to introduce themselves to the community. Mitch’s decor has been very successful, to the point where he has trouble making enough products to keep his stand in stock. Through the farmers’ markets, he began to build a customer list.

“A big part of our job is the client’s job, so we go to people’s homes and see what people need and what they want. Often times it’s like we already have the perfect piece of maple to discuss with them the differences between maple, ash and pine, ”said Charynn.

He uses a combination of second-hand goods, reclaimed wood and scrap metal for Refuge Salvage Works. The wood comes from fallen trees on a family plot of land which they share with Charynn’s parents in Glen Lake. Other materials come from antique and metal stores thrown from people he meets working part-time in propane. It helps bring customers’ ideas for decorating pieces to life and helps conceptualize ideas with them when they are looking for ideas on decorating a specific area.

Refuge Salon will be an Aveda salon with haircuts, colors and facials based on local skincare products. Charynn also plans to continue to give educational courses for other stylists and to implement an assistant program that she created to acclimatize the stylists to the life of the salon before embarking directly on hairdressing.

“I have established many links with herbalists in Grand Traverse County and Leelanau County through the farmers market, so I have been able to try a lot of their skin care. I want to have space for them to sell some of their stuff here, ”said Charynn.

Working together as a married couple can be frustrating, but Mitch and Charynn had a relatively easy experience.

“I think the hardest thing speaking for me is that I can’t be here anymore. We have a baby who is just one year old, and then we have a three year old child. We are trying to balance everything, ”said Charynn

“We communicate very well and we are open to what we need. This is really what makes it work, “said Mitch.

The strength and patience they both exerted paid off. The store is expected to open at the end of March this year. Charynn will finally have his living room, and Mitch will have a showcase to sell and present his interior design, and the best part about it? They can do it as a family.

